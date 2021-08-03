After uproar, Matt Damon tries to clarify comments on anti-gay slurs





Facing backlash after being quoted as saying he had recently decided to withdraw a homophobic slur, actor Matt Damon said in a statement Monday that I am not using any sort of insult. The statement followed a interview published this week by The Sunday Times in which Mr Damon recounted a conversation with his daughter in which he made a joke that prompted her to write him an essay on the historical wrongdoing of what she calls the f -slur for a homosexual. She went to her bedroom and wrote a very long and beautiful treatise on the dangerousness of that word, Mr Damon said, according to the Sunday Times, a British newspaper. I said, I take the f-slur off! Understood. In the statement, which was obtained by Variety, Mr Damon said he had never called anyone the word in his personal life and understood why his framing in the interview led many to assume the worst.

He added that during the conversation with his daughter, he recalled that as a child growing up in Boston, he heard the insult used on the street before I even knew what it was referring to. I explained that this word was used constantly and casually and was even a line of dialogue in one of my films as recently as 2003; she in turn expressed disbelief that there may have been a time when that word was used recklessly, Mr Damon said in the statement. To my admiration and pride, she was extremely articulate about how painful that word would have been for someone in the LGBTQ + community, no matter how culturally normalized it was. I not only agreed with her, but delighted with her passion, her values ​​and her desire for social justice. This conversation with my daughter was not a personal wake-up call, he continued. I do not use insults of any kind. In the Sunday Times interview, Mr Damon appeared to suggest the word came in a joke. The word my daughter calls f-slur for a homosexual was commonly used as a child, with a different application, Mr Damon said in the interview. I made a joke months ago and got a treaty from my daughter. She left the table. I said, come on, this is a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!

He did not specify in the interview which of his daughters the interaction occurred with. Many on social media weren’t impressed with Mr Damons’ story, saying he should have known better years ago, not months. Some also wondered why Mr. Damon shared the story in the first place.

Charlotte Clymer, former press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, said on twitter that although she got the feeling of the story, it’s kind of like over 10 years ago. And he knows better. This isn’t the first time Mr. Damon has courted controversy with comments about LGBTQ people. In 2015 he said The Guardian that in acting it was essential that people didn’t know anything about your sexuality because it is one of the mysteries that you should be able to play, adding that he imagines that it must be very difficult for gay actors to talk publicly about their sexuality. On The Ellen ShowMr. Damon defended the comments, saying actors are more effective when they’re a mystery. In his statement on Monday, the actor acknowledged that open hostility against LGBTQ people is not uncommon. To be as clear as possible, I stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ + community, he said.

