Mythical Entertainment appoints Gabriel Blanco vice president of production and operations – deadline





EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel Blanco has joined Mythical Entertainment, the leading internet entertainment studio run by YouTube creators Rhett & Link, as vice president of production and operations. In his new role, he will lead all content production activities for the independent studio. While overseeing the teams behind Rhett & Link’s daily show, Mythical Good Morning, he will also oversee other popular digital programming, as well as podcasts, television and traditional features, brand integrations, shorthand social media content, tours and live broadcasts, and special events. Blanco will also oversee the company’s physical operations, with a growing team of studio management, equipment and IT specialists under his command. He will report directly to Mythical COO Brian Flanagan and Creative Director Stevie Wynne Levine. Related story Mythical Entertainment Appoints Neel Yalamarthy Managing Director, YouTube Vice President Of Strategy And Business Development “Gabriel brings to Mythical a wealth of experience in transforming complex creative concepts into incredible entertainment,” said Flanagan. “We feel fortunate to have found a production manager whose deep and multidimensional skills and ambition for growth are combined with a warm and inclusive leadership style. “ “Beyond his vast production and exploitation skills, Gabriel brings with him a vital sense of curiosity for the near future of media that aligns perfectly with the pioneering work we do at Mythical” , Levine added. Blanco joins Mythical from Particular Crowd, an independent film division of WarnerMedia, where he led the production, post-production and delivery process for over 30 feature films and over 70 distribution titles, including Possessor, We are separated, Escape from Pretoria, Turn and Explode explode, among others. Prior to working at Particular Crowd, he worked at The Mill’s LA studio, setting up their live action business department and leading all of their efforts. While helping with the creative development of ideas, he struggled with budgeting and planning for shoots and hiring all independent producers, while making sure the studio was making a profit whenever possible on each project. . Ultimately, Blanco increased the LA studio’s overall profit margin with the live action department alone. Prior to joining The Mill full time, Blanco worked for many years as an independent producer and production manager, producing commercials for clients such as Nike, Heinz, Toyota and Walmart.

