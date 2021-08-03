Zandu Balm Partners With Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood, The Man With The Heart Of Gold | AFN News





Previous story: Soch announces Red Dot sale, great offers in Soch stores and online Zandu Balm teams up with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, the man with the heart of gold Posted on August 3, 2021 Urges India to have a Chale Chalo spirit Calcutta : Zandu Balm, the iconic pain relief solution for over 100 years, manufactured and marketed by Indian major FMCG Emami Limited, recently joined the Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, known for his heart of gold, as an ambassador of his brand. Being a man of a caring nature, actor Sonu Sood has always been well known for his humanitarian and philanthropic activities on behalf of disadvantaged people over the years. This human side of the actor was brought to light all the more when he took personal interest and initiative in helping thousands of poor and unhappy migrant workers in Mumbai to reach their places of origin safely. security amid nationwide lockdown due to pandemic Covid crisis. As explained by Mr. Mohan Goenka, Director, Emami Limited, COVID-related stress has inflicted headaches, body aches and fatigue on millions of people. Job losses, pay cuts, health risks, general uncertainty in the environment and working from home leading to multitasking without a home help, all have resulted in severe mental and physical stress in people. . Zandu Balm, a trusted Ayurvedic pain solution, has relieved many of these afflictions. In much the same way, we have all seen how a wonderful person like Sonu Sood rose to the occasion during the most difficult times of the Covid pandemic crisis and tried to ease the pain and the desperation of distressed migrant workers and many other poor in organizing transport and other relief works on his own personal initiative. We believe that the philosophy and values ​​of our iconic brand Zandu Balms resonate with the philosophy and values ​​of our new Brand Ambassador to be a one-stop solution for those in pain, providing a perfect connection to the brand. Commenting on the brand’s association, Mr. Sonu Sood said, The pain and misery of people has always made me sick to my heart, and throughout my life I have made some humble attempts to relieve people of their anguish by whatever means I have. Zandu Balm, an iconic Indian brand, has also provided pain relief for many decades for millions of consumers from all walks of life. I found this brand philosophy echoed my life values ​​of helping people in distress. I believe that pain and misery is part of our life, but we have to overcome it and move on. I think this association has a strong link. We both believe in Chale Chalo. Directed by Vishal and produced by creative agency Vox Parables, Zandu Balms’ new TV commercial starring Sonu Sood was recently released.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.apnnews.com/zandu-balm-partners-with-bollywood-actor-sonu-sood-the-man-with-a-golden-heart/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos