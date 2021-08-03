Alvin Ing Dead: Asian-American Broadway Pioneer Actor Was 89





Alvin Ing, an Asian-American Broadway actor who appeared in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Flower Drum Song” and Stephen Sondheim’s “Pacific Overtures”, died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif., On 31 July. He was 89 years old. Representatives for Ing said the fully vaccinated actor was diagnosed with pneumonia in mid-July and then contracted COVID-19 days later. After battling the disease for two weeks, Ing died of cardiac arrest. Born in Honolulu, Ing studied music at the University of Hawaii before moving to New York City at the age of 25 to pursue an acting career. He landed various roles in Off Broadway shows and touring productions before making his Broadway debut in the original 1976 production of Sondheim’s “Pacific Overtures”. He reprized the performance almost 30 years later when the musical was revived on Broadway in 2004. Ing also starred in the 2002 revival of “Flower Drum Song”, in which he performed the song “My Best. Love “. Ing’s talent also spread to television, where he played a recurring role in the daytime drama “The Doctors” from 1974 to 1975. He also appeared in “Fantasy Island”, “Charlie’s Angels”, “Benson,” “Dallas,” “Falcon Crest,” “Agents of SHIELD,” and the reboot of “Hawaii Five-0.” Ing has also appeared in films such as “Stir Crazy,” “Smilla’s Sense of Snow,” “Bad Detectives” from 2021 and “The Gambler” from 2014 alongside Mark Wahlberg and Jessica Lange. An active member of the Theater for Asian American Performing Artists, Ing has been praised by his colleagues for being a longtime advocate for the AAPI community in the entertainment industry. BD Wong, who starred alongside Ing in “Pacific Overtures,” said of the late actor: “Historically, the reputation of Asian American actors has been marred by a well-known sentiment, but rarely expressed: we will never be as good as our colleagues of other colors, too bad. One day Alvin Ing sang for me, and I finally knew, forever, that anyone who thought that was woefully wrong. Ing’s ‘Flower Drum Song’ co-star Lea Salonga added, “Her voice was glorious and filled the room with her impeccable sound, but beyond that his sound was steeped in joy. a joyful presence in every rehearsal and performance. Beyond that his voice always sounded amazing, he brought a sweetness and a kindness everywhere and to everyone. There was always a sweetness about him, but also a sense of the sassy humor It has been a gift to everyone who has worked with him, and I am extremely fortunate to have had this opportunity. An online memorial titled “Old Friends” will be held on August 15 for close friends and family, and a concert titled “A Celebration of Alvin Ing’s Life and Legacy” is scheduled in New York and will be broadcast online. Abingdon Theater Company is accept donations for the Alvin Ing Memorial Celebration in New York and the new Alvin Ing Scholarship Fund.

