Hollywood struggles as COVID-19 Delta variant spreads





Strict Hollywood security protocols are tested as the COVID-19 Delta variant passes through Los Angeles. Several television and film productions have reported outbreaks of the virus and some have been forced to stop filming even as the industry grapples with new security protocols. Foxs The Masked Singer, CBS SWAT and the HBO movie Max House Party are among those listed as having active outbreaks with at least three laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Los Angeles County Fox’s popular singing show has 12 cases, the most among productions listed on the set at Red Studios Hollywood, although the work has not been interrupted. Initiated first reported the outbreak. The safety of all cast and crew has been and will continue to be our number one priority, Fox Entertainment said in an emailed statement. We work closely with local and state authorities and unions to ensure we have the safest environment possible. SWAT has had five cases, but the show did not need to stop production, while the House Party movie reported nine, including infections confirmed in pre-employment testing, one person said. knowing the production on condition of anonymity. Production resumed after a break of a few days. The NBC Universals post-production office has reported four cases. Nonetheless, filming on location in Los Angeles continued to increase. Last week, the number of shooting days jumped to 620 from 566 the week before, an increase of 9.5%, according to data from Film LA, the nonprofit that organizes filming permits for the count. On-site production volume exceeds filming levels of 2019, when 587 filming days were recorded during the same period. The epidemics illustrate the effect that the new Delta variant has on one of the most vital industries. The film industry has largely been able to continue working throughout the pandemic since it restarted in June. The industry has agreed that security protocols on masking and testing have helped stem epidemics on film sets. The latest infections have yet to reach the levels seen during the winter, when unions and health officials warned the industry to take a break so as not to strain hospitals. Last month, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which includes Netflix, Walt Disney, Amazon and other studios, agreed to new security protocols for filming during the pandemic. The deal with major industry unions, including the Directors Guild of America, SAG-AFTRA and the local Teamsters Hollywood, allows for vaccinations to be imposed on certain members of the cast and production team by production. The new conditions allow for a relaxation of security protocols on masking and testing which can be stepped up if infections exceed certain triggers. Some companies, like Disney, have announced vaccination warrants. Netflix has asked producers to require vaccinations on all of its US productions. However, for studios that agreed to new protocols last month, workers may be exempt if they can provide verification that they have a disability or have genuine religious beliefs that prevent them from getting the vaccine. The Writers Guild of America has also recommended that its members get vaccinated before meeting to work on productions.

