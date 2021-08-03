‘Lots of people’ could get COVID in Lollapalooza – NBC Chicago

Chicago’s top doctor said she infiltrated Lollapalooza last weekend to see how the festival was enforcing COVID-19 precautions and administering vaccines.

“In fact, I have walked through these doors a number of times without my knowing it,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr Allison Arwady said. “Like I put on a hat. I put on glasses. I put on a mask.”

Arwady explained that she disguised her appearance because she wanted to follow the line like any other onlooker and find out how staff checked for evidence of vaccination.

Rather than bringing the official COVID vaccination card issued by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arwady said she brought an impression of I-CARE, which was an accepted document.

“I was really happy,” said Arwady. “These people didn’t know who I was. I was in the middle of a large crowd of other children coming in. They stopped, they looked.”

As she walked through the check-in at the gate, Arwady noted that security reviewed her document and checked to make sure she had two COVID vaccines and from what dates.

“We saw a lot of people being turned away if they didn’t come with anything,” Arwady said. “But also if the dates weren’t right.”

Chicago vaccine ambassadors were on hand, added Arwady, who provided information and signed people up for home appointments. These city workers followed the data, along with Lollapalooza, and found that 90% of the participants showed proof of vaccination.

“Most music festivals across the United States, even the biggest ones, don’t have testing or vaccination requirements,” Arwady said. “I don’t think it’s wise with the increase in the delta variant.”

Due to the recent increase in cases in Chicago, Lollapalooza organizers have announced a mask requirement for all indoor areas on Saturday and Sunday of the festival.

Lollapalooza will have taken place at full capacity last weekend, with attendees expected to be fully vaccinated against COVID or have proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event.

A Chicago infectious disease expert warned in the previous week that “a lot of people” would contract COVID-19 at Lollapalooza this weekend, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot dismissed the criticism as coming from “criticism on the sidelines.”

I think a lot of people are going to catch COVID at Lollapalooza, said Dr Emily Landon, executive medical director for infection prevention and control at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The real problem is not so much that a group of young people who come to Chicago receive COVID at this event. The real problem is that they are bringing it back to places where vaccination rates are very low.

Lightfoot disagreed with Landons’ assessment of the situation, calling the doctor a critic standing on the sidelines and saying she trusted the medical team put together by the city and the festival organizers. .

God bless the critics who are standing on the sidelines, but I have no doubts that the people of Lolla have a good, solid plan in place, and of course would hold them accountable to make sure the plan is implemented. she declared.

Arwady noted on Tuesday that she expects more cases of COVID to come from Lollapalooza, but doesn’t believe Chicago will adopt tougher mitigation measures based on current data.