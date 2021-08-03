Czech festival events return to Wilber this weekend | Local News





The Czech capital of the United States is preparing for around 30,000 participants this weekend for the 60th annual Czech Wilber Festival. Local volunteers, organizations and businesses are already gearing up for four days of food, music, dancing and other entertainment to make an impact on the city of about 1,880 residents, especially as the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It definitely affected Wilber’s economy, and was looking for a large group to come this year, just because of last year’s pandemic. I think people are trying to get out, and I think they were going to be busy this year, said Teri Shestak, president of Wilber’s Nebraska Czechs. Shestak said it was not known how many kolaches made by many vendors were consumed during the festivities. St. Wenceslas Catholic Church is preparing to sell kolache, and the First Evangelical Lutheran Church and United Methodist Church are planning to hold traditional Czech dinners at different times of the evening to help raise funds for congregations. As for Franks Smokehouse on Third Street, owner Scott Havel said he plays by ear for the amount of food he has to cook each day. Frank’s sells an assortment of meats, cheeses and of course kolaches. We make fresh kolache every day, so we don’t make them ahead of time. I firmly believe in what should benefit the Czech days, and that is the churches and all the local organizations. This is their only time to make that kind of money. It’s a little different for me, I’m open year round, Havel said.

