Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Kumar, Aparshakti, Richa Chadha, and more …

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor depart for Delhi for ‘Bell Bottom’ trailer launch

Bombay– Actors Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor were spotted at the international airport by Tuesday, as they left for Delhi to launch the trailer for their upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’.

It will be the first major film promotion to take place in New Delhi since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Producers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani were also seen leaving for the capital.

Akshay was also accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Aparshakti opens with Punjabi version of ‘Baspan Ka Pyaar’

New Delhi- Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurrana recently released a Punjabi version of the viral song “Baspan Ka Pyaar” sung by a child Sahdev.

Aparshakti told IANS: “When I first heard ‘Baspan Ka Pyaar’ it made me laugh, but I was equally fascinated by it. It was then that I decided to revamp the song that now makes our whole country vibrate at its own pace.

He posted the full Punjabi version of the viral song on his Instagram page at the request of his followers. Aparshakti released three versions of the song with their own version of the lyrics.

Speaking about the three versions, he told IANS: “The first one was the coil version. The second was the Bhangra version with Dhanashree and the last is the full version of the song. All were showered with love and compliments and now I think I should move on and focus on “Adulthood Ka Pyaar” which is to keep people entertained. “

The Sahdev kid became very popular with his video ‘Baspan Ka Pyaar’. Aparshakti said he was not sure to cast the kid, but would like to meet him. “Well, at the moment we don’t know when it’s going to happen. But, I would surely like to meet Sahdev, the adorable kid who sang that song.

Aparshakti sang his first song in 2016 ‘Ik Vaari’ and ‘Teri Yaari’ in 2020. He has played key roles in films like ‘Dangal’, ‘Saat Uchakkey’, ‘Badrinath ki Dulhaniya’, ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh ‘and many others to his credit.

Richa Chadha’s “Girls Will Be Girls” screenplay selected for Gotham Week

Bombay– Richa Chadha’s screenplay for her production project “Girls Will Be Girls” was shortlisted for the international feature film section of this year’s “Gotham Week”. The actress is hoping to find investors and “like-minded” collaborators to make the “thrilling film.”

Gotham Week is an annual event that brings together storytellers from film, television and audio and is sponsored by Netflix, Amazon Studios, Audible, SAGindie and WarnerMedia. It will be held virtually this year from September 19 to 24.

“Girls will be Girls” is an Indo-French co-production between Pushing Burtons Studio (Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal), Crawling Angel Films (Sanjay Gulati and Pooja Chauhan) and Dolce Vita Films (Claire Chassagne).

Richa said, “We hope we can find like-minded investors and collaborators at Gotham Week to join us in making this exciting film. It’s a fresh, feminist story, and I think Shuchi is a new voice in Indian cinema.

The team recently finished filming a pitch video / teaser, and are hoping it will help fundraising at Gotham Week.

Shuchi Talati, who was commissioned to direct the film, added: “Girls Will Be Girls deals with the dynamics of gendered power and female sexuality and I always thought the story would resonate internationally, so I am really happy with this selection. “

Talati added, “I hope Gotham Week is a launching pad for us as we raise money and build a predominantly female crew. Hope people will contact us.

Aalisha Panwar on her role in “Teri Meri Ikk Jindri”

Bombay– Actress Aalisha Panwar has been invited to the ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’ show to play the character of Avneet, Jogi’s childhood friend (Adhvik Mahajan). She will play a modern Punjabi girl full of confidence and passion.

Panwar, known for her roles in “Ishq Mein Marjawan” and “Meri Gudiya”, initially said she was unwilling to take on this project as her character is overpowered amid two main personalities.

The 25-year-old actress adds: “When I was approached to play a character in this show, I was quite skeptical about accepting it and I almost said no to this character, but I was convinced to hear Avneet’s story, and after that I felt compelled to say yes. She is a really strong and powerful girl who is about to bring a very interesting and exciting twist to the story. current history.

‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’ is a love story between two very different personalities Mahi (Amandeep Sidhu) and Jogi (Adhvik Mahajan). Their love story went smoothly with many twists and turns. Avneet, Jogi’s childhood friend, will bring another interesting angle into Mahi and Jogi’s life.

Aalisha is leaking details and talking about her character, as she says this character is quite different from her previous ones and everyone can relate to Avneet very easily.

“I really loved how the character has a very close connection to reality. You will find Avneet as someone who loves abundantly but can also get envious. She can give a lot, but she also knows how to take back. , I can’t wait to play the part of Avneet. I really believe it will be a great trip for me, ”she concludes. (IANS)