Tribes, conservation groups challenge DEQ to end ‘bad actor’ trial





The Indian community of Fort Belknap and a coalition of environmental nonprofit groups said this week that they plan to sue the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for failing to meet its obligations under the Metal Mine. Reclamation Act. In an Aug. 2 filing in Lewis and Clark County District Court, the groups said they were disappointed with DEQ’s recent decision not to label Hecla chairman Phillips Baker, Jr. a bad actor for not cleaning up the Zortman-Landusky gold mine when he was vice -President of Pegasus Gold. Pegasus filed for bankruptcy in 1998, leaving the state with an effort to clean up the acid mine drainage that is expected to continue for generations. The agency’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit to designate Hecla and Baker as bad actors mean Hecla won’t have to repay the state for the tens of millions of dollars spent to clean up the Zortman-Landusky mine in north-central Montana before he can move on. forward with two silver and copper mining projects in northwest Montana. . In 2015, Hecla purchased the Rock Creek and Montanure mines south of Libby in hopes of extracting silver and copper from what would be one of either the largest untapped deposits. metal to the world. But the mines have been blocked by a string of lawsuits for decades. In 2018, Montana sought to prevent Hecla and Baker from obtaining new mining permits in the state until they clean up old mining projects, including the Zortman-Landusky mine. This step was taken under the administration of former Democratic Governor Steve Bullock. Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican who took office in January, has taken a different approach to the besieged project. Last July, Gianforte organized a campaign event at Heclas Libby’s office; a year later, Gianfortes DEQ announced that he would dismiss the lawsuit against Hecla and Baker. After careful analysis, DEQ decided not to pursue the case, the agency said in a press release on July 14. operating in Montana in its decision. In the agency’s request to dismiss the case against Hecla and Baker, he argued that he preferred to tackle the problem of bad actors through legislative rather than judicial channels. The Fort Belknap Indian community and five environmental groups who intervened in the lawsuit said DEQ was wrong in not enforcing Montana law and protecting the interests of the people of Montana. The groups have said although they cannot To prevent the ministry from seeking a dismissal of the lawsuit, they plan to take legal action against the agency for its failure to enforce the bad actor provision in the mental mine recovery law. DEQ has gone out of its way to enforce the bad actor law, said Mary Costello, executive director of Rock Creek Alliance, in a press release about the group’s decision to challenge DEQ’s handling of the situation. They allow political favors from the mining industry to undermine the law and in so doing abdicate their responsibility to protect Montana taxpayers from current and future liabilities. The state of Montana alone has contributed more than $ 32 million to this effort and more will be needed as the cleanup costs will be in perpetuity, said Fort Belknap Indian Community President Andrew Werk, Jr. , in the press release. It is the responsibility of the DEQ and Gianforte administrations to enforce the law and not allow Hecla Mining and Baker to profit from the new mines while the Indian community of Fort Belknap and other communities in Montana continue to struggle. against ongoing mining pollution. Their decision to forgo law enforcement is wrong, outright. Hecla and DEQ did not immediately respond to Montana Free Press’s request for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

