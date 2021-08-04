Screeners: where fairness is still lacking in Hollywood

It seems like every year there is a new plea for equality and better treatment in Hollywood. Why? The answer is simple: Things are not equal, and they haven’t been for a long, long time. From the one who is hired as a director on a blockbuster (sometimes without any feature films on their CV) to the person neglected for a promotion because they are only seen as a sex object, and an actor willingly accepting roles. Whitewashed, to say the entertainment industry needs an overhaul would be an understatement.

Much of it is ingrained, of course, and that’s why people have to make so much noise. Nothing changes with silence. Over the past decade or so, how social media has become – for better or for worse – part of the way we hear about things means that someone who isn’t a big name can make big waves while being brave enough to express yourself, even in the smallest of paths. It might sound silly to some that a hashtag can turn into a movement, but it can get things done. Getting people to sit down and listen has never been more accessible, and when you consider the longevity of the Hollywood machine, the last few years of progress could almost be considered a miracle. Studios are waking up and hiring diversity and inclusion leaders, businesses and individuals give public answers (occasionally) when they get it wrong instead of trying to keep things a secret, and brands are investing in money in initiatives specifically designed to help level the playing field. But no system is perfect and a lot still falls through the cracks.

For example, the accessibility of filters.

If you’re in one of the entertainment syndicates, you’re probably used to getting streaming links and DVDs during awards season, but reporters usually have year-round access for their coverage. They are more often used for criticism of TV series because, of course, everyone wants to see movies at a theatrical screening. But that changed with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. At this point, we’re all too familiar with the adaptations everyone else had to make because of it – some simply difficult, others traumatic and upsetting – but after realizing that their movie lists were in danger, the studios are switched to streaming their films to consumers and, for journalists, providing access to digital movie viewers.

Now that some think (mistakenly) that there is nothing wrong with “going back to normal,” those filters that were made available so quickly and easily have started to disappear. As a result of the pandemic’s adaptation measures, countless journalists have gained access to something they would never have had otherwise. And we don’t want it to stop.

Screening ties started to dry up over the past month or so, with studios and publicists explaining, “It’s our strong desire for critics to see the movie in theaters,” “On this one, we hope that critics will be able to see it on the biggest screen possible, “” We’re only showing this one in theaters. ” These are the answers that came from PR professionals, large and small studios, outsourced or direct, when we asked what has become the norm. For those who were comfortable attending screenings in person it was fine, but for others it was a red flag. Surely “on this one” would soon become “all” and we didn’t want to go back, for a number of reasons.

As a publisher, the safety of my staff is one of my main concerns. If they’re not comfortable with something, I’m not comfortable with it. But beyond the current and very legitimate health concerns, digital filters open up access to a much wider range of writers than I could use for any given project. In-person events – screenings, interviews and trips, special previews – almost always take place in major metropolitan areas and living in those areas is prohibitive for many. It sounds like how companies are starting to turn away remote employees when people have been doing work that way for a year and a half. They struggle with those feelings of diversity and inclusion that they love to express, and so does access to filters. People with disabilities, people from marginalized communities, people with childcare issues – there are a number of reasons a digital screen would be a godsend for a reviewer (a break would be a godsend, but don’t forget the captions at all screenings). Most will still choose to see the movie in a movie theater and frankly, arranging for a few more who would benefit from a digital screen takes next to nothing.

Believe me, I would prefer to see a movie in a theater setting too, but nobody who needs this accommodation is going to sound your project on sound or cinematography because they watched it in their living room (regular viewers will watch it that way for years to come!). Personally, as a person with a disability who uses a motorized scooter to get around, screening rooms often do not have theater seats removed to make room for a wheelchair. I can’t tell you how many times I have been forced to sit (dangerously) in an aisle or too close to the screen. And let me tell you if anything were to affect my feeling about a movie outside of the actual content, to feel uncomfortable for the duration and come away with a neck pain it would be. As an editor, I rarely review films these days, but I always know that watching them in the context of my writers’ work is a win-win for everyone.

Keeping digital filters for good is one of the easiest ways to overcome an accessibility barrier, and trust me, I’ve overcome a lot of hurdles. So, do you really want “everyone” included in this industry or just the privileged?

Jill Pantozzi is an editor, writer and host. Currently, she is Deputy Editor-in-Chief of io9 at Gizmodo and has long served as an Ambassador for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.