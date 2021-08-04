Tomo, Chef Brady Williamss Upcoming White Center Restaurant Opens Reservations





One of the most anticipated new restaurant openings of the year is starting to take shape. Former Canlis boss Brady Williams has revealed new details to Seattle met about his next spot at Center Blanc, Tomo, announcing its opening on September 9. In addition, Tomos the website is online with some sample menus, interactive food collages and (perhaps most importantly) a link to a active booking page via Tock. The restaurant will offer two five-course dinner tasting menus at $ 68 per person (including one vegetarian), with an emphasis on seasonal produce, and a few additional options, such as uni pizza. Tomo will also be open for lunch on weekends with a la carte options including redfish ceviche, salted duck breast with hazelnuts and melon, grilled speckled shrimp, lamb breast with beans and shiso and chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches. Originally from California, Williams cut his teeth in the culinary scene of Dallas and then New York City, working in the famous Robertas pizzeria and la Blanca, two Michelin stars. He joined Canlis as the sixth executive chef in 2015 at the age of 29, before leaving in February to open his own restaurant. The chef’s menus at Canlis have often shown influences from his Japanese heritage on his mother’s side of the family, and these will carry on in the new venue (Tomo is named after Williamss’s 94-year-old grandmother. years, Tomoko Ishiwata Bristol, her greatest source of inspiration). Williams who lives in the South End said Seattle met he chose the location at 9811 16th Avenue SW because it was big enough to be vibrant and fun, but not so big that it feels out of hand. When it opens, Tomo will have room for 28 people inside, as well as an outdoor patio in the back for lunch and dinner. It’ll be right next to the popular Beer Star on one side and the Taboo adult-oriented video on the other, which the restaurant appears to be embracing with a shout of taboo prominent on the website. The chief also praised the close-knit community of the White Center, which has mobilized to help businesses take down the block destroyed by a recent fire. Tomo will have a small team to start, including another Canlis alumnus Diana Mata Garcia as chef de cuisine, who is hinting that there could be arepas from his native Venezuela making an appearance on the menu. They will be joined by pastry chef Richard Garcia (no connection to Diana), bar manager Greg Bonney and wine manager Andy Comer who curate a list of over 200 labels, with an emphasis on low-intervention offerings. and about a quarter of the wines come from women. led producers. Perhaps one of the more intriguing aspects of the new place, however? Williams said the bathrooms will play whale sounds and waiters will need to know about orcas, in case guests have any questions: were a mile and a half from the water! he said.

