The 158th Meigs County Fair

The 158th edition of the Meigs County Fair officially kicks off on Sunday August 16 with the Junior Fair Parade and the Coronation of Kingship of the Meigs County Fair 2021, with the full list of fair activities starting on Monday.

The theme for this year’s fair is “Wild West at the Meigs County Fair”.

The fair will then run from Monday August 16 to Saturday August 21, with doors opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m. each day.

The carnival rides will take place from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday (Children’s Day). The rides are free with general admission of $ 8 to the fair. Pass holders can purchase daily commute tickets for $ 5. Season passes are available for $ 18 or $ 20 for membership tickets. Seasonal passes are available at Baum Lumber Co., Dettwiller Lumber Company, Re-Up and Stuff in Darwin, TP One Stop at Tuppers Plains, Farmers Bank & Savings Co. in Pomeroy and Tuppers Plains, Gloeckner’s Restaurant, Home National Bank in Racine and Syracuse, King Hardware in Middleport, McDonald’s in Pomeroy, Reed’s Country Store in Reedsville, Taz’s Marathon in Pomeroy, Swisher & Lohse Pharmacy in Pomeroy and The Roadside Hot Spot in Portland.

Seniors Day will take place on Thursday, with all seniors admitted for free with a Golden Buckeye Card until 2 p.m. On Wednesdays, children 12 and under are admitted free until noon. A hand pad to mount will cost $ 5.

As tradition dictates, the fair will offer a full range of activities.

Monday’s activities include the Junior Fair Horse Show, Emerald Chef Competition, Pretty Baby Competition, Junior Fair Dairy Show, Flower Show, Open Class Dairy Show, Hay Show and Horticultural Judging. The afternoon will include a consultancy auction and a sheep exhibition. The evening’s entertainment will be a performance by Belles and Beaus and a Demo Derby.

Tuesday at the Fair and starts with the Junior Fair Poultry Show, followed by the Open Class Poultry Show. The afternoon includes the Open Class Beef Show, immediately followed by the Junior Fair Dairy Steer and Dairy Feeder Shows, and the Beef Feeder and Market Steer Shows. The Junior Fair Style Review will take place on the Hill Stage in the afternoon. Riverside Cloggers will perform that evening on the Hill Stage, while Bulls & Barrels Rodeo will be in the podium.

Wednesday is children’s day at the fair. A drug prevention day for children will be held at noon on the Hill Stage. Wednesday activities and events include the Junior Fair Market Hog Show, the Junior Fair Horse Fun Show and the Market Goat Show. New on Wednesday’s schedule are the harness races and the zero-turn mower competition. Grandstand entertainment headliners Julie Neville and Adam Calvert will perform on Wednesday evening.

Thursday is Seniors Day and begins with the Junior Fair Rabbit Show. At 10:30 am there will be Bingo in the Coon Hunter’s Building. The day’s program also includes judging flower shows, harness racing with para-mutual betting, Cloverbud graduation and the Riverside Cloggers. On the traction track and at the grandstand there will be OMTPA and Tractor Pull, with Motor Cross at the grandstand. New this year will be the Cattle Assessment Competition on Thursday evenings for 4-H and FFA members.

Friday morning begins with the Junior Fair Pet Show and the Kiddie Tractor Pull of Champions. The Junior Fair Awards will take place at 1 p.m., along with Meigs County’s Got Talent at 3 p.m. Trucks and semi-trailers will be held in the evening. The Showman of Showman competition will take place at 6 p.m., with entertainment on Hill Stage for the evening featuring Amix. The horse draw will also take place on Friday evening at the Tribune.

Saturday is the last day of the 2021 Meigs County Fair. The call for all members of the Livestock Market is at 8:00 am, with the cattle sale starting at 10:00 am. The Tough Track Contest will take place at the Tribune. Karaoke with Kip and Steph will take place on the Hill Stage. New Saturday will be the beard contest at the Hill Stage.

Daily activities include the firefighters show to be held in the front door area; the Kiddie Tractor Pull which takes place Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m., with the Pull of Champions on Friday at 11 a.m. and World Champion Wood Carver Dennis Beach with three to four daily shows. The woodcarvings will be auctioned off on Saturday.

For more on the upcoming Meigs County Fair, check out the preview edition that will appear in The Daily Sentinel and Gallipolis Daily Tribune on Thursday, August 12.

The rides will once again light up the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

Sarah Hawley is the editor of the Daily Sentinel.