Hrithik Roshan in Ayushmann Khurrana, Get Inspired By These Bollywood Celebrities on 4 Ways To Wear Denim





Whether it's Hrithik Roshan or Ayushmann Khurrana or yourself, we all have at least one denim item in our wardrobe. From classics like jeans and denim jackets to modern updates like joggers and jackets, denim continues to be a constant in the world of menswear trends season after season. However, over time fabric has been explored in a variety of ways and for the same reason the way we wear denim has changed as well. We've picked out four denim looks from your favorite Bollywood celebrities for inspiration. What is common to all of these looks? Lack of effort and extreme loot. Here are the 4 ways you can wear denim today: 1. Go monochrome with a coordinated ensemble, like Ayushmann Khurrana You might be living under a rock if you're not up to date with the denim-on-denim trend. But instead of going for the classic blue denim, do it Ayushmann Khurrana style by choosing a peach tie-dye effect denim jacket set. To complete this monochrome look, wear a pair of sneakers and a watch, all in a similar tone. But if you're a fan of adding some jewelry to this look, we all agree. It's a perfect look for all of your last minute party plans. 2. Try patchwork denim, like Harshvardhan Kapoor For those who appreciate the beauty of imperfection, this patchwork kimono and jeans look seen on Harshvardhan Kapoor would be a clear winner. While classics will always be classic and a safe option, add some oomph to your look by choosing a patchwork jacket or jeans. But if you want to take it a step further, try a patchwork denim jacket combo like Harshvardhan Kapoor. To complete the look, we recommend your favorite sneakers and tinted sunglasses. 3. Wear a vest with your denim joggers, like Hrithik Roshan If there's an exciting way to wear your jeans on an even hotter day, there's no one better than Hrithik Roshan to guide us. The advice here is to keep the look simple by keeping accessories to a minimum. Complete your vest and denim look by wearing a pair of white sneakers and a baseball cap. While this look is extremely comfortable and effortless, it also turns heads as it allows you to flex your sculpted arms. 4. Color your denim jacket and jeans, like Varun Dhawan If you are a fan of the color red, this Varun Dhawan look is for you. Color blocking with classic colors like black and white as seen here is not only easier, but they also help the bold red oversized denim jacket grab all the attention in a second. We highly recommend this look, especially when wearing a trendy jacket in a bold color like red, as seen on Varun Dhawan here. Add your favorite black high top sneakers, a pair of black round frame sunglasses and you're good to go.

