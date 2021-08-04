Last Airbender actor Sokka stole actor Zuko’s dream role





Jack De Sena and Dante Basco worked together for years as Sokka and Zuko on Avatar, but they also competed to play a major DC character.

Avatar: The Last AirbenderThe original Sokka apparently once beat Zuko’s voice Dante Basco for one of the last acting dream roles. The two played side by side for three seasons of Avatar, and have joined forces on several other projects since. But in such a small field as professional dubbing, sometimes stepping on your friends’ feet is, unfortunately, inevitable. At first glance (or rather, the value of the voice), Basco and actor Sokka Jack De Sena seem like completely different types. Basco rose to fame during his career for his iconic, slightly hoarse, lower register voice, while De Sena made a career out of playing younger comic book characters like Sokka, or more recently, Callum on The dragon prince. Zuko and Sokka occupy very different roles in Avatar, each adapting perfectly to the talents of their respective actors. However, the two stars apparently faced off for a role that was once very close and dear to Basco. Related: Avatar: The Biggest Questions The New Latest Airbender Movie Can Answer In a recent appearance on the Avatar: brave the elements podcast, which is hosted by Basco and Korra voice actor Janet Varney, De Sena has revealed some of the animated roles he’s always wanted to play, with Batman topping the list. Basco quickly responded by reminding his former co-star that De Sena had previously beaten him for the role of Robin in a DC animated film, a role the Zuko actor apparently always wanted to play. Read their full exchange below. BASCO: I’ve always wanted to play Robin, and I’ve auditioned for Robin so many times, on camera and mic, and guess what? I lost it once to guess who? DE SENA: Yeah my boy! BASCO: Jack De Sena. The film in question was the 2014 DC animated feature filmJLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, directed byAvatar: The Last Airbenderformer student Giancarlo Volpe. Although De Sena beat Basco for the prestigious role of Robin, the Zuko actor was still cast in the film as the hero of the DC Karate Kid. And while there sure is a level of friendly competition, it’s clear after hearing the two stars talk that they only have respect for each other. With new ones, still namelessAvataruniverse projects in the work of new NickelodeonsAvatar Studio, it’s possible that Basco and De Sena didn’t work together on the franchise for the last time. The studio is currently working on the early stages of a newAvataranimated feature film, which some fans theorized could focus on the main characters of the original series as adults. There are also a number of newAvatarshows in development from the studio, promising tons of stories from across the franchise’s timeline over the next several years. Although Basco missed out on the role of Robin, maybe hell has a chance to play Zuko all over again. Next: Avatar: Everything That Happened Between The Last Airbender And The Legend Of Korra Source: Avatar: brave the elements Ellen Pompeo says she might be done playing after Grey’s Anatomy

