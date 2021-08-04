What is our ultimate goal in giving Hollywood millions of dollars to shoot here?

SATIRE: Kia Ora! My name is Robbie and I am another white man behind a desk.

Today we were talking about businesses. They are like us, in that they would rather have more money than less. They also have enormous power! Which does not look like us at all. Were weak and helpless, and our opinions didn’t matter.

Sometimes governments convince powerful companies to work in their country by giving them cash or making sure the company has access to cheap labor. Obviously that’s not something we would do here in New Zealand, as it was a wealthy country that didn’t need it! And also, as a matter of principle, New Zealanders would never support giving taxpayer money to huge multinational corporations, or allowing them to exploit our workers. Everyone would hate this, and we will all say no.

Unless, of course, this huge multinational wants to make films about Frodo Baggins’ uncle. So, immediately jump on board!

Yes! It’s time to break down all the ways New Zealand is pushing big American film companies like Time Warner, Amazon, and Disney to make their movies in a small archipelago at the end of the world.

Let’s start with the simplest strategy of all: corruption. Now, of course, we don’t bribe anyone to do anything. It’s just giving people a grant to get them to do something.

Then! How long has it been since we bribed the film industry to work here? It all started when Peter Jackson made wizarding movies and stuff and everyone went crazy. The center-left Labor government led by Helen Clark has decided to offer something called the Big Budget Screen Production Grant for future productions. Basically, if you meet certain criteria and made your movie in New Zealand, we’ll give you 12.5% ​​of all the money you spent here. If you spent $ 100 million to make a movie in New Zealand, the New Zealand government would give you $ 12.5 million in a big bag with a dollar sign on it. Nothing’s easier !

Kent Blechynden / Tips New Zealanders were pretty excited about the Hobbit’s world premiere in Wellington.

At the time, a lot of people thought it was a great idea, because everyone loved the Lord of the Rings, and we wanted other movies to be made here because we thought it was cool and made us feel important. Unfortunately, other countries also thought it was a very good idea. And to compete with those countries, that 12.5 percent figure had to keep rising.

In 2013, under the center-right national government led by John Key, James Cameron was flown to New Zealand and we had a beautiful ceremony to celebrate that we were now going to give film companies up to 25 % of the money they spent in New Zealand, which is well over 12.5%; it is at least double.

And 25 percent of a big budget production can be a lot of money, especially when you consider that there is no cap on the amount of money well distributed. If you qualify for the grant and your film production spends a trillion dollars in New Zealand, then the government has to pay $ 250 billion. Now it’s just a number I just made up that is too high and actually has no basis, but still! Scary to think about for sure.

Robert Kitchin / Tips Then-Prime Minister John Key and James Cameron in a major announcement that the Avatar films will be set in Wellington.

And as the percentage has increased, it has become less and less clear whether paying Hollywood to work here is actually good for the New Zealand economy. It is generally accepted that if we do not provide a grant Hollywood will not be making its films here and there is a real benefit to Hollywood spending its dollars in New Zealand. But what advantage? Is it worth it for us to face the remaining 25 percent?

A report commissioned by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to examine its own report showed that from 2014 to 2017, the grant delivered a net economic benefit to New Zealand of $ 343 million. of dollars ! Wow! Surprising! It’s so much money! Or, alternatively, it returned a net drain on the economy of $ 45 million. So it could be a boost for the New Zealand economy, or, on the contrary, it could be a complete disaster. Awesome. Thank you economists! It’s good to have everything cleared up.

Basically, it is difficult to know if an investment made by the government is good because it comes at the cost of another investment that you are not. You can invest money in a lot of things in education, kids, housing, green tech, a big pit, you could dig a big pit and all of those things could earn New Zealanders more than paying. foreign film companies for work here. So, once again, we turned to economists for answers, and they charged us a lot of money to say, categorically, that we don’t know.

Fortunately, in 2013, national ministers said the program would be just a short-term cash injection that would end in the future. Basically bribe the big companies to work here for now, then put all the money they bring into a nice local independent industry, and then we won’t need Hollywood anymore! It was a great idea, which is why it’s such a shame we didn’t.

In the end, we made remarkably few requests from the companies we gave hundreds of millions of dollars to. Didn’t force them to make New Zealand actors famous, or hire our creative talent. In fact, if you want 20% of your expenses covered by the New Zealand government, there is a flow chart of requirements that you need to meet. There are literally two questions: is this a live action movie? And, are you spending a lot of money ?. That’s not a lot of leverage, New Zealand. It is not a high bar.

Things Between August 2015 and April 2018, almost half of SPG’s $ 268 million went to support the work of the Weta Group.

When we negotiated with Amazon to do a Lord of the Rings TV show in New Zealand and decided to give them the full 25 percent subsidy, did we force them to choose New Zealand actors, so that they can become famous and that we can use that fame for money in the future? No. Did we force them to create a pitch program with New Zealand filmmakers? Of course not! We asked them to organize a creative writing class, and they agreed to have a member of the New Zealand Film Commission… escort the red carpet to the series premiere. Jesus Christ, New Zealand. You are not an enthusiastic award winning fan, you are a sovereign nation giving up to $ 1 billion over the next five years. Have guts! Make requests!

Yes sure the team that works on these movies gets down to work on the biggest Hollywood movies which gives them money, training and experience, but what are they working on after that? ? There doesn’t seem to be a clear path to independence and a focus on New Zealand stories anytime soon. Instead, after working on Avatar 5, the team will get down to work on Avatar 6.

And it becomes even clearer when you look at where the grant money actually ends up. I’ll give you a hint: it’s not for emerging talent and aspiring creatives. Near-billionaire Sir Peter Jackson fought hard to keep the government from disclosing information about the Screen Production Grant (SPG) portion that goes straight into its pockets. But after an 18-month investigation by the Mediator, it was revealed that between August 2015 and April 2018, the New Zealand government contributed $ 268 million through the SPG, including $ 117 million to support the work of the Weta group. It’s almost half.

So when Peter Jackson says, Hey gang, we’ve got to keep the grant as it is!

People have suggested that maybe we should cap the amount that goes to a particular production or a particular company, which Peter Jackson wouldn’t like, I guess. I imagine he has become very fond of it. It is probably very precious to him.

David White / Tips Satirist Robbie Nicol AKA White Man behind a desk.

At the end of the day, the New Zealand government needs to ask itself some serious questions about what it is really trying to accomplish and what we want the New Zealand film industry to be. Do we want it to be two thousand stressed out freelancers in Miramar working on Alvin and the Chipmunks 4 (a movie we gave that $ 12 million to which by the way), or do we want to start figuring out how to build a sustainable local industry, one is at least a little self-sufficient, before it’s too late?

Because time is running out. From 2020, Ireland is offering a 37% subsidy to films made in Ireland. And 37 is way more than 25. So, are we going to have to start offering 38%? Is that the plan? Is it worth it for our economy? Or for the film industry we want to build? Do we want him to give away hundreds of millions of dollars forever just to keep making Hollywood movies? Is it the end of the game here? Is this Avengers: Endgame? Maybe we need to give some serious thought to how this thing ends, even though we all know Peter Jackson finds endings difficult.

And for those of you who were really paying attention, you might recall that I said that there are two ways for governments to make mega-companies work in your country with hard cash and hard and restricting workers’ rights. So far I’ve only talked about the former, but you better believe New Zealand is doing the latter as well. We were going to have to cover that next time. See you soon for the rest, and, don’t panic, I promise you that it won’t be a trilogy.

