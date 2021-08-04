FinTech Supplier FloQast Has An Exciting Year





FinTech supplier FloQast is having a good year. The company, which provides workflow automation software for accounting and finance teams, was founded in 2013 and opened its Dublin office in 2017. There are currently around 10 employees in the FloQasts Dublin office, of over 200 employees nationwide and at its Los Angeles headquarters. . FloQast announced last month that it raised $ 110 million in its most recent fundraiser, valuing the company at $ 1.2 billion. Alex Pukos, senior director of product support at FloQast, called LA and Central Ohios the latest unicorn, a term used in finance for a private startup valued at over $ 1 billion. With the funding round, we plan to invest a ton in the product and in the customer success team and in sales, Pukos said. Our Columbus office is involved in all three segments. Like many businesses, FloQast made the switch to remote working last year. Working from home was not difficult for FloQast to manage, and like other tech companies, the change resulted in an increase in business. Technology does better because of the tools it is equipped with, he said. And then from a business point of view, other companies working virtually have been very beneficial to us, because one of the advantages of our software is that it helps virtual or dispersed accounting and finance teams to work together and stay effective. During the pandemic, FloQasts’ lease in Dublin expired and the company began looking for offices elsewhere. They ultimately decided to move up one floor from their previous space, as they had no real interest in leaving Dublin, or their current building for that matter. The company re-welcomed some employees for a smooth opening earlier this year. We stayed in the same building, we just moved into a new suite, and Dublin and the growth here was a big part of that, Pukos said. Dublin provided the perfect setting to spoil employees, Pukos said, including free lunches and catered breakfasts. And tech pros are flocking to Dublin, which is a big part of why FloQast has chosen to stay. Being able to jump into Bridge Park and seemingly discover a new restaurant every week is a big part of what brings us here, trying to attract top talent, he said. Since we’re on this rocket growth, we need the best of the best, and people want to come to Dublin to work. For more information on FloQast, visit floqast.com. Our technological series is presented by our partners in the Dublin city. Dublin is a city of over 47,000 people located just northwest of Columbus, Ohio. The City of Dublin Economic Development Team’s vision is to make Dublin a Midwestern IT magnet through business leadership and sustainable workforce development. This commitment goes beyond short-term professional training to include long-term strategic and cultural support for the entire Dublin business community. Dublin is one of the Top 20 Creative Class Cities in the Americas and is home to more than 20 corporate headquarters, an entrepreneurial hub, more than 3,000 businesses, world-class events and the urban and pedestrian area of ​​Bridge Street.

