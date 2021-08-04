



“Will Roberts is a longtime partner of NewsBlaze, a living feat whose ingenuity and ability to see the future helps move projects forward from success to success,” said Alan gray, CEO of NewsBlaze. “We knew in 2007 that we were good partners to each other, and we are delighted to see him excel in cinema.” Signal the film’s running time is 11:30 am and was shot in Pernaboco, Brazil. Lead actor Will Roberts won the Best Actor Award for this short at the Golden State Film Festival @goldenstatefilmfestival in Angels as well as. Signal was created, shot and produced by Diogo Morgado @diogomorgado on an iPhone 5s on a day off in Pernaboco, Brazil while filming the Netflix movie, The Killer. Originally Will was to receive this Best Actor award last year, however, due to Covid the festival did not take place in person and was moved in person in 2021 to the X World Short Film Festival in Las Vegas. “It was great to see people again in the theaters and the energy in the theater was high that night as the awards were presented.” Will Roberts said. NewsBlaze and Will Roberts are working on a new promotional project that involves writing, editing, interviews, reporting, video production, voiceover, and social and organic promotion for selected PR companies with clients in the business or entertainment world. Contact NewsBlaze on the website, by phone or by email to find out more. About Will Roberts the actor

Will Roberts has been a SAG actor for 37 years. As a professional cowboy, Will is a Guinness World Record Gun Spinner, whip artist and lasso expert, along with a variety of other talents including clowning and dancing. Will was a FOX Kids host for 7 years at Northern California and executed on the Las Vegas strip with the famous Cirque du Soleil in “long live elvis. ”Most recently, Will appeared on the Ellen Show as the Dancing Daddy. Will’s recent television and films include “Lucifer”, “Amazon”, “The West and the Ruthless”, Disney’s “ABCD2” shot in India, and “Ibot”, a feature film in distribution in China. Will Roberts is a talented voiceover, providing high quality voiceover for online and radio commercials. Connect with Will on twitter https://Twitter.com/WRobertsActor or Instagram https://Instagram.com/WillRobertsOfficiel For more information on Will, call JOHN CONROY Management, AUSTIN, TEXAS, PHONE: 713.542.8277 [email protected] Will Roberts can also be found on his websites.

https://HonestHuckster.com Wizard

https://TrickRopers.com Cowboy

https://ActeurWillRoberts.com Actor About NewsBlaze

NewsBlaze was founded in 2004 as an independent online newspaper and news portal, building relationships with other publishers and news services. NewsBlaze covers broad topics of interest to readers around the world, which helps create a loyal and global following of readers, especially in Australia, North America and Europe. In addition, as the main union partner of the World City Press Network, NewsBlaze provides news, editing and content services, including news articles, with the editors who make up the World City Press Network. Visit https://NewsBlaze.com to learn more. Media contact:

Alan gray

[email protected]

+61 8 8531 0254 SOURCE NewsBlaze Related links https://newsblaze.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/will-roberts-wins-best-dramatic-actor-in-signal-at-vegas-film-festival--newsblaze-partner-301347791.html

