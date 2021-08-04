Lego launches massive UCS Republic ‘Star Wars’ battleship with 3,292 pieces





Beaten and bruised after waging a fierce battle with the army of Separatist Droids, the few remaining Jedi Knights form a final ditch, desperate, defensive circle with Obi Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Padm Amidala in the center of the Petranaki arena. Surrounded by hundreds of B1 and B2 battle droids, death seems certain, when suddenly a handful of heavily armed Republic Gunships descend from the sky and launch a barrage of covering blaster fire, giving our brave heroes a chance to leap aboard. and escape. Arguably the best prequel to “Star Wars” is “Attack of the Clones” and arguably the best part of this movie is the first appearance of the Republic Gunships (or Low-altitude assault transports) in action, as Air Cavalry Bell Hueys in a monumental Vietnam War film. These iconic vehicles have also appeared in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”. And now you too can own a massive Lego Ultimate Collectors series version of this iconic ground support helicopter. Measuring 13 inches (33 cm) wide, 29 inches (74 centimeters) long and 27 inches (68 cm) high and including 3,292 pieces, you will need to make shelf space for this set. Compared to the Gunship set of 2013, this has 2,117 more pieces and the 2013 set itself is quite large. Accompanying the ship, the set will also contain Lego “Star Wars” Jedi Master Mace Windu minifigures and a Clone Trooper Commander. Lego Star Wars Republic Gunship | $ 349.99 at Lego.com

Re-enact the epic Battle of Geonosis in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” with this Ultimate Collector Series construction and display model of a Republic Gunship. 3292 piece building set See the offer Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lego) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Lego) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Lego) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Lego) This set is incredibly detailed, even though it looks a bit larger than the actual scale of the action figure. It also features some of the largest moving parts of any “Star Wars” Lego sets to date. The set was created by veteran designer Hans Schölmer, who previously designed the iconic UCS Millennium Falcon and UCS A-wing and designed a total of 37 Lego sets. Lego aficionados have been sharing their passion, ideas and creativity on the “Star Wars” saga with the Denmark-based company for over 20 years. So, they invited fans to vote for the three most requested sets through the Lego Ideas website. As such, the Republic Gunship won with over 30,000 votes, representing 58% of all votes cast. Related: The best Star Wars Lego sets of 2021 – bargains and more “Our fans are always coming up with concepts and ideas for the Lego ‘Star Wars’ line – so it was great to give them the opportunity to make their voices heard and choose the next UCS set”, Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, Creative Lead of Lego “Star Wars” said in an emailed statement to Space.com. “There is always a huge responsibility to deliver quality design, and the set Hans designed is a triumph, especially the size. We knew our fans would want to flaunt this model but we didn’t want to compromise on scale versus ability to display it, “Kronvold added.” I can’t wait to see how fans are incorporating the set into their ‘Star Wars’ collections. “ Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) The Ultimate Collector Series “Star Wars” Republic Gunship Lego Set (75309) will be released on August 1 for $ 349.99 and will be available for buy from Lego. Today’s best Lego Star Wars deals Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter. Follow us on twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/lego-star-wars-republic-gunship-released The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos