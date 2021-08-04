Curiosity Stream Now Available at Sams Club | Company





SILVER SPRING, Maryland – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 3, 2021– Curiosity flow (NASDAQ: CURI) announced today that it is now available for purchase at SamsClub.com. Curiosity Stream is thrilled to partner with Sams Club to bring our award-winning streaming service to Sams Club members, said Brandon Fong, Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Distribution for Curiosity Stream. We look forward to enriching the Sams Club membership experience and becoming a high quality entertainment resource for members who want to learn more about the world around them. With member-only rates, Sam’s Club members can now purchase an HD annual subscription to Curiosity Stream at SamsClub.com and enjoy over 3,000 Curiosity Stream movies, shows and series on their favorite topics in nature, science and history, as well as technology, adventure, travel, space exploration and more. Subscribers can watch Curiosity Streams’ most popular and binge-worthy original shows, including Doug to the rescue, about a drone pilot mission to rescue stranded animals after a natural disaster; Engineering of the future, a revolutionary eco-engineering series exploring green machines that could revolutionize life as we know it; and Chimpanzees rescued from Congo with Jane Goodall, featuring new interviews and never-before-seen archive footage of the iconic animal behavior expert and environmentalist. About Curiosity Stream Started by media visionary John Hendricks, Curiosity Stream is a global leader in factual streaming and media services. Curiosity Streams documentaries and reports cover everything from space exploration and adventure to the secret lives of pets, allowing viewers of all ages to fuel and explore their passions. news. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, Curiosity Stream delivers stunning visuals and unparalleled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and the way of life. life. Curiosity Stream is available worldwide for watching on TV, desktop, mobile, and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV and Apple TV channels, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime, YouTube TV, Sling TV video channels, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TV, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other partners and platforms worldwide distribution. For more information visit CuriosityStream.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005887/en/ CONTACT: Media contact: Ashley huston Curiosity flow [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MARYLAND INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DISCOUNT / VARIETY TECHNOLOGY ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE AUDIO / VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT OTHER ENTERTAINMENT DETAIL ONLINE DETAIL DETAIL SOURCE: flow of curiosity Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/03/21 12:30 / DISC: 08/03/2021 12:32 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005887/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.galvnews.com/news_ap/business/article_053e9b36-d2df-5685-90fe-d3bcc1a700ce.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos