Best hikes in Los Angeles near the Hollywood sign: 7 trails for a close-up view

Perched atop Mount Lee in the Santa Monica Mountains, the Hollywood Sign is one of LA’s most significant landmarks. Still, most never get the chance to see the sign up close and in all its 45-foot splendor, instead settling for far-away photos of the landmark captured at the intersection of Hollywood and the Highlands or the Griffith Observatory. But to really feel the grandeur of these iconic letters, you have to hike these dirt trails and do this hike. In Griffith Park, LA owns Central Park, but better still, with 4,310 acres that make it one of the largest city parks in North America, there is a tangle of trails and plenty of trailheads that serve as a starting point. to this LA emblem. From effortless trails meant for non-hikers to challenging trails for the more experienced, here are the seven best hikes to reach the Hollywood Sign.

Starting point

Car park: Hollywood Reservoir parking lot near the door on Weidlake Dr; Street parking is also available.

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 2 miles round trip HollywoodHollywood Reservoir parking lot near the door on Weidlake Dr; Street parking is also available.Easy2 miles round trip Only locals really know this mile-long golden and green stretch that circles the eastern fringes of the Hollywood Reservoir. Well, them and a handful of tourists who stumble across its northern terminus after posing for obligatory photos of the Hollywood Sign. Start at the south end, where there are parking spaces near the dam entrance, and work your way up to Canyon Lake Drive, where photo opportunities abound. It’s a gentle climb, so pack some supplies and set aside time for a picnic at Lake Hollywood Park. On the way back, don’t rush. The views of the reservoir and the nearby mansions are breathtaking, especially as the sun approaches sunset. The Mulholland Dam is worth a stop before getting back into the car.

Starting point

Car park: Street parking along Innsdale Drive and Canyon Lake Drive.

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: up to 4.4 miles round trip HollywoodStreet parking along Innsdale Drive and Canyon Lake Drive.Easyup to 4.4 miles round trip The hike from Innsdale to the Hollywood Sign can be as easy or as difficult as you want it to be. Instagrammable point of view, which makes it perfect for romantic first date walks. However, if you are looking for a challenge, continue along Mt. Lee Drive and climb up behind the sign where you’ll be treated to a scintillating view of the city sprawl, especially if you wait until after sunset. Take a wide angle lens to get all of these letters in your frame.



Starting point

Car park: Ample street parking along Fern Dell Drive.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate

Distance: 12.5 miles round trip Griffith ParkAmple street parking along Fern Dell Drive.Easy to moderate12.5 miles round trip Don’t be intimidated by this ten mile distance. This hike, which takes you from the peaceful Fern Dell Nature Trail through the wide but dusty west and Mt. Hollywood Trails, simply swaps a shorter, harder hike for a long, gradual incline, making it more user-friendly for inexperienced hikers. There are a few small sections that might take your breath away (literally), but they are very rare. Plus, the road is paved with views breathtaking enough to distract them. There’s hardly any shade so it’s not a mid-day type of adventure, but a spectacular adventure to do closer to sunset.

Charlie Turner Trail, Mt. Hollywood and Mt. Trails from the chapel to Mt. Lee | Photo by Michelle Rae Uy for Thrillist



Starting point

Car park: Ample paid parking along W Observatory Road and Griffith Observatory car park.

Difficulty: Moderate

Distance: 6 miles round trip Griffith ParkAmple paid parking along W Observatory Road and Griffith Observatory car park.Moderate6 miles round trip Starting at the Charlie Turner Trailhead across from the observatory parking lot, this trail feels like an amalgamation of everything Griffith Park has to offer: expansive dusty trails, shrub-lined paths, craggy cliffs. He will take you to Mt. Hollywood for stunning views of the Observatory and the Hollywood Sign itself, best seen at sunset and then over Mt. Lee for more coveted views. Although some parts of this hike might not be the least intrepid especially the unaltered mount. Chapel Trail which is off the tourist trail is more rewarding than what is attributed to it. However, you need a pair of hiking boots with great traction and swap those shorts for something longer to avoid the thorny hits from the overgrown brush.

Mount. Lee, Brush Canyon Trail to Mt. Lee | Photo by Michelle Rae Uy for Thrillist



Starting point

Car park: Ample paid parking at Bronson Park; street parking outside the gates is also available.

Difficulty: Moderate

Distance: 10.4 miles round trip Griffith ParkAmple paid parking at Bronson Park; street parking outside the gates is also available.Moderate10.4 miles round trip The Brush Canyon Trail is a favorite among the Angelenos, which means that this trailhead parking lot gets pretty crowded, especially on weekends. It’s worth looking for a spot, but if you’re a late afternoon hiker or a night hiker, we recommend parking outside the gates, anyway. This 3.2 mile hike to the sign is great if you want to sweat it out with its 1,050 foot elevation chance and minimal shade, which is why it’s best to tackle when the sun is low. Take your time if you have to do it in the morning and you are not used to climbs. Fortunately, an occasional tree should provide some respite from the heat.

Riverside and Hogback Trails to Mount Lee Griffith Park

Starting point

Car park: Ample street parking along N Vermont Canyon Road; Greek parking is available when there is no event.

Difficulty: Moderate to difficult

Distance: 15 km round trip Hikers typically tackle the Riverside and Hogback trails as they head up Mount Hollywood. This steep section of the Hogback Trail that takes you to Dantes View and Mount Hollywood, while a little challenging, is fun and conducive to Instagrammable hiking photos. However, since the Griffith Parks trails are interconnected, you can certainly take the 3-Mile Trail or the North Trail and get to Mt. Lee too. We actually recommend it for a more difficult and energizing hike. Fortunately, most of the path is wide and well established, making it less intimidating for first-time hikers. Before crossing this small bridge, meander along the captivating Henrys Trail, a wilder out-and-back path to Glendale Peak, and take a well-deserved break before setting off again.

Wisdom Tree, Burbank Peak Trail | Photo by Michelle Rae Uy for Thrillist



Starting point

Car park: Street parking along Lake Hollywood Dr.

Difficulty: Moderate to difficult

Distance: 3 miles round trip HollywoodStreet parking along Lake Hollywood Dr.Moderate to difficult3 miles round trip Those intensely discouraged by steep climbs should either avoid the Burbank Peak Trail or really lean into it and make it your next big challenge. This may be one of the shorter routes to the Hollywood Sign, but it’s not the easiest, steadily climbing over 700 feet from the trailhead and reaching two peaks in the first mile. And, just in case that doesn’t push you past your limits, it’s also a slightly narrow and steep run. Trust us when we say it’s well worth the sweat and silent tears, because there are plenty of mouthwatering places worth stopping by (and using as an excuse to catch your breath), like the tree wisdom. Start your hike very early in the morning and you will bathe in beautiful rolling fog.

