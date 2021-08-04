Spotify is testing ad-supported subscription level for $ 0.99 per month – The Hollywood Reporter





Spotify is testing an ad-supported subscription level that will allow users to play the songs of their choice, with unlimited skips, for $ 0.99 per month, a Spotify spokesperson confirmed. The Hollywood reporter. Called Spotify Plus, the subscription level is a fraction of the price of Spotify Premium, the ad-free offer at $ 9.99 / month. It is currently being tested with a “limited number of users,” according to the spokesperson, at various prices, including $ 0.99 per month. Spotify’s ad-supported free tier currently only allows users to play music in shuffle mode and limits users to skipping songs up to six times per hour. Spotify Plus, which was first reported by The edge, would fall between Spotify’s free and premium subscription levels by giving users the flexibility to choose what they want to listen to with unlimited skips but with ad breaks. “We are always working to improve the Spotify experience and we regularly conduct tests to inform our decisions,” said the spokesperson for Spotify. “We are currently testing an ad-supported subscription plan with a limited number of our users. Some tests end up paving the way for new offerings or improvements, while others can only provide learning. “ In Spotify’s latest quarterly results, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek noted that ad revenue has become a “second big driver of revenue” for the company. Spotify Premium generated € 2.06 billion (~ $ 2.44 billion) in revenue in the second quarter, while advertising medium generated € 275 million (~ $ 326 million).

