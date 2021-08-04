Tech meets PPE with help from one of Hollywood’s biggest innovators

will.i.am, Jose I. Fernandez and Honeywell created the XUPERMASK as the future of the face mask.

courtesy of XUPERMASK



The XUPERMASK is the next wave of innovative technologies that elevates the healthcare industry into the era of the pandemic. With the help of costume designer Jose I. Fernandez, William and Honeywell created the XUPERMASK as the future of the face mask. The collective is restocking the wearable tech face mask inventory amid news of a Delta variant of the COVID virus sweeping the United States.

Jose I. Fernandez is a futuristic clothing designer and innovative costume designer creating life-size characters unimaginable for Hollywood movies including Black Panther, Batman, Tron and classics like Gremlin, with whom he took his first steps. The Mexican-American artist and designer is one of a kind with his craft and has a vision worth harnessing, he even designed the next NASA spacesuits. This is exactly what will.i.am saw in him when they first logged in to the XUPERMASK project over a year ago.

Fernandez remembers when this pandemic started we were fortunate to have a few jobs. So we were working, but not thoroughly. I knew will [i.am.] for 15 years. He reached out and asked if we were busy. And I said not really. Then he just mentioned, I would love to have a mask. I’m sure we can find something. So we got together and started talking about it, and it evolved. He had an idea, aesthetically, but it wasn’t completely done. So I thought I could add to that.

Fernandez has over 30 years in the movie industry as a costume designer. XUPERMASK’s Creative Director is still involved in the film industry, where he designed creations from memories of his cosplay childhood in Los Angeles in the 1970s.

Fashion has been on my mind since I was about 10 years old. I realize that you can change clothes and do things with them. I used to do simple things, cut my collars, add embroidery, put on duct tape and bleach designs. I was just – sort of – playing with my school clothes at an early age. There was a thing called cosplay. I used to make costumes for myself. It’s my background in fashion, or in specialty costume – it was just to do it. I didn’t know what it was. [Cosplay] is a whole world now. The level goes up enormously. It was a little cheesy, Fernandez recalls.

The mask includes a silicone face seal constructed with innovative materials. The joint is secured with an elastic strap for optimal comfort and performance. The XUPERMASK is easily adjustable for a variety of face shapes and says it can be worn 365 days a year – anywhere in the world.

Fernandez wants his designs to be memorable at best. He said, if you had to wear something, why not wear something cool? This is where it started. And as we got deeper, I thought, wait a minute, it might actually be something bigger. So when we added air to it it changed everything. This is the only thing that is uncomfortable about wearing a mask. It’s a little hot, stuffy. When the air entered it, it became more portable. And now you can filter that air. We added the filtration exhaust, so now it’s clean, cleaned up. It started with fashion, and then we wanted to make it a little more comfortable.

The restock includes two stylish colourways, one in white, gray and orange, and another in black and orange. The XUPERMASK has two ergonomic sizes which both include an XUPERKIT containing a 3-month supply of HEPA filters, a USB-C charging cable, a cloth mask, multi-size ear tips and a carrying case.

Fernandez’s work with will.i.am and his band, the Black Eyed Peas, on their costumes for Super Bowl XLV 2011, was his proven basis for this collaboration. While Honeywell may be in charge of technology development as much as Will, Fernandez is on board for the cosmetics of the technological creation of the face mask. The XUPERMASK is innovative thinking at its best with some of the most futuristic minds around.

Fernandez describes his part in the XUPERMASK project by declaring, my value brought more aesthetics, the visual of it. Trying to do something cool. I always try to do something that is timeless, so it’s not just a trend. I want it to look cool in a year, 2 years, 5 years. I want it to look solid, not dated like a mule.

He would also encounter obstacles that went beyond his skills. When we started to focus more on the technological aspects, we took it to a point. But we are limited. So when it came to more serious things, Honeywell and Will got together. It took him to a whole new level. It made him real. We were making sort of a working prototype – something you can just wear, with some benefits. Now I just put it back to the [Honeywell] team, and they take it from there. They bring in their muscles, which is huge, Fernandez remembers.

Other features of the mask include a 3-speed dual fan, noise cancellation, Bluetooth, noise-canceling microphone and 7 hours of battery life. The XUPERMASK is convenient for users with multi-functional control buttons, magnetic earphone docking system, external charging port for charging when worn. LED daytime running lights are equipped for those who want to spend the night with their mask on.

This cutting edge technology and fashion statement is functionally adapted to the current state of the global health system. Fernandez and will.i.am have designed a mask that is as practical as it is futuristic. Masks are available on XUPERMASKwebsite and restocking in August 2021.

