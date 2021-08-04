Music relieves pain for sick Vallejo musician – Times-Herald

Connor Eko remembers his football moment in high school the same way someone singing the national anthem in front of 50,000 people would remember forgetting the lyrics.

But it was much more painful.

“It was a very brief experience,” he said. “I was not an athlete. It was a bad experience. “

It seems Eko’s older brother excelled as the team captain in a rural town “where football and wearing a letter jacket were really important,” Eko said.

“They put the freshmen and the worst players on one team and the really good players on the other,” said Eko. “I saw the two biggest players come in very quickly. It was like being hit by a train. The next thing I remember is they were taking me back to the locker room. It wasn’t fun.

Twenty years later, it’s March. Eko is in his driveway in Vallejo, helping his wife with groceries. The tailgate latch clicks, crashing into Eko’s head and sending him half-conscious to the ground. Dizzy and nauseous, he was hospitalized with a concussion. He was told he would be better in a few weeks.

“It got worse,” Eko said. It appears that various concussions he suffered during his life accumulated, developing into post-concussion syndrome. This can go on for months, sometimes years, but most should make a full recovery, according to medicalnewstoday.com.

It hasn’t been pleasant, Eko said. But he scratched some money from the liner. Eko took the time to earn a PhD – while taking time off as a science teacher at Mare Island Technical Academy – to write and perform a newly released single, “SILK,” with an album in waiting.

Without a doubt, he is excited about his music business. It relieves the pain – to a point.

“Honestly, I was better. I’ve had pretty bad health this year, “Eko said in a phone conversation Tuesday morning, dodging the almost daily headaches around” trying to promote a song. “

Even through the pain there has to be music, Eko said.

“Music has been something that has been important to me my whole life. This (health issue) forced me to get back to it, ”Eko said.

It was at the house in Beaver County, Pa., Where Eko’s dad “brought me in to watch this band” in the neighborhood bars “and I just got down to it,” he said. he declares. “A close friend was playing drums, so I started playing drums,” then taught himself guitar.

Songwriting was something Eko started as a high school student but, looking back, nothing was exactly Grammy material.

“I wrote some pretty horrible songs,” he laughed.

After high school, “People kind of told me I had to go to college and didn’t know what else to do. I could go to college or join the military and the military wasn’t my thing.

Although Eko dreamed of going to the coveted Berklee School of Music in Boston, “I let the people in my life talk me out of it,” he said, ending with an associate degree. in Music Business at Indiana University in Pennsylvania. He eventually worked in the industry, promoting and selling CDs in Cleveland and then New York.

“I put what I really wanted to do in the backseat,” Eko said. “I wanted to do my music, but I continued to have setbacks. I let plan B get in the way of real plan A.

Eko had been a teacher at Mare Island Tech for two years, before leaving after the 2019-2020 academic year to pursue a doctorate.

“I miss it. I will probably come back to teaching at some point, ”he said.

Colleagues and students don’t have to scratch their heads trying to remember their instructor. His real name is Daniel Peluso. Conner is his middle name and Eko is the name of one of his favorite characters from the “Lost” TV series.

Hey, if Reginald Dwight can be Elton John, surely Daniel Peluso can excel as Connor Eko.

“Sometimes you have to take an artist name that means something to you in order to become the artist you want to be,” he said. “It helps you separate your daily life from your life as an artist; helps you dive into this character. I have a lot of respect for my roots and where I come from.

The name change was fully approved by Eko’s wife, he said.

“She really likes it. I bounce ideas off her. More than she probably would like, ”he said.

Eko ended up in Vallejo in 2017, mainly because his wife grew up in the Napa area, attending St. Helena High School. They met while she was attending the University of Pittsburgh.

“We have come to the Bay Area often to visit his family. I loved California and after we got married we came here, ”said Eko, who graduated from teaching in San Diego before settling in Vallejo in 2017.

It was last January, three months before his last concussion, when Eko started writing “SILK” in earnest, collaborating on Zoom with Dan Ross, an old pal from high school.

“It came pretty quickly,” Eko said. “It has been therapeutic and there is a great sense of accomplishment.

Then there is the anxiety of trying to get the song heard and enjoyed as an unknown artist “when you do everything yourself trying to get a ‘buzz'” for the song. “Are people going to listen to him?” Will people like it? Overall, it’s a good feeling.

For more information or to hear “SILK” visit connereko.com.