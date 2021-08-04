Gene Hackman photo emerges to confirm actor ‘alive and well’ 17 years after retirement





Film historian and author James L Neibaur took to Twitter yesterday to share a recent photo of Superman: the movie star Gene Hackman. The actor, who won the Oscars for The French connection (Best Actor) and unforgiven (Best Supporting Actor), retired from show business seventeen years ago and has been largely absent from public life since. According to Neibaur, Hackman lives in New Mexico and remains active at 91 (although the photo in question was taken when Hackman was 89). Hackman’s last film was in the 2004 comedy Welcome to Mooseport, although in the years that followed he lent his voice to two military-themed documentaries. 2006 also saw the release of Superman II: The Richard Donner Cup, which featured previously unseen footage of Hackman’s Lex Luthor. outraged Mooseport, which was quite forgettable, Hackman came out on a high note, with a five-year streak of popular and mostly highly rated films like The Royal Tenenbaums, The substitutes, and Enemy of the State. You can see the snapshot below. Gene Hackman retired from acting 17 years ago, but this recent photo was taken to show he’s alive and well at 91 and living in New Mexico. He rides a bike every day and stays active and engaged in his hobbies and friends. pic.twitter.com/HzYGv7duLv – James L Neibaur (@JimLNeibaur) August 2, 2021 Hackman played Lex Luthor in Superman: the movie, Superman ii, and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. He did not appear in Superman iii, supposedly due to a consensus among those involved that they didn’t want Lex to appear in every movie. His version of Luthor has remained iconic, appearing in the comic book linked to 2019 Crisis on Infinite Earths televised event and get a snap reference in the Joss Whedon cut Justice League. Besides his Oscar victories, Hackman won Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor in Movies. Bonnie and Clyde (1967) and I never sang for my father (1970). He also managed to secure a nomination for best actor for Burning Mississippi (1988). Born in San Bernardino, California, in 1930, Hackman is one of the few surviving members of the “Superman family” who was born before the creation of Man of Steel in 1938. Besides the films mentioned above, Hackman has performed in dozens of others, including included The Poseidon adventure, The conversation, A bridge too far, Beanies, No Exit, Bat * 21, The company, Dead or alive, Get Shorty, Crimson Tide, Antz, and Behind enemy lines.

