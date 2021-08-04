What is BLM in ‘White Lotus’?

While episode 4 of The white lotus had, say, various viral moments based only on the last moments that saw Shane (Jake Lacy) and Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) open the door for Armond (Murray Bartlett) and Dillon (Lukas Gage) having, say, an intimate moment, which didn’t maybe not even been the funniest part of the episode. In an unrelated (yet) subplot, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) finally had a love interest when Greg – a guy who says he’s on a fishing trip with friends from the “BLM” – accidentally tried to open his hotel door.

Finally, Greg invited Tanya to dinner and she agreed. Of course, that got Tanya turned on, and Jennifer Coolidge played the moment so perfectly as she relayed the news to her new friend, Belinda, that she had just been invited to dinner by a gentleman from (which she supposed to be) Black Lives Matter. And while Coolidge and Rothwell have been absolutely perfect dynamite for the entirety of The white lotus, you might also be wondering about newcomer Jon Gries, who played the character we’ll call “BLM Greg”.

Why does Greg say he’s “BLM”?

In one of the funniest gags of the episode, when Greg tells Tanya that he is staying at the White Lotus for a fishing trip with some of his friends from the “BLM”, she immediately reacts in a way that gives the impression that she is impressed. She later tells Belinda on the phone that she was invited on a date by a guy here with a group of Black Lives Matter.

HBO

It’s only when Tanya and Greg are having dinner and she asks him why he decided to dedicate his life to activism that we find the answer (not that we haven’t seen such confusion coming. ). Greg is confused by his question, and eventually they both realize what happened: Greg is not from Black Lives Matter, but rather from the Bureau of Land Management, where he tells Tanya he has a role. leadership and many rangers report to him. Classic mix! “Wow. I guess …” Tanya starts telling him. “I guess I was really wrong.” Sure !

Gries and Coolidge are both excellent in the scene; Coolidge is as hilarious as she has ever been (and she was particularly at her game in The white lotus), and a seasoned screen artist like Gries clearly knows how to set up a stage partner to slam the execution of the prank.

Actor Jon Gries, who plays Greg on The white lotus, is better known as Uncle Rico since the years 2004 Napoleon Dynamite

HBO / Fox projector

the White lotus the cast already included absolute strengths like Steve Zahn and Connie Britton (in addition to the names we’ve already mentioned), but writer / director Mike White had more surprises in store. Episode 4 introduced Molly Shannon to the cast as Shane’s mother, and also brought in Jon Gries as Greg.

Gries, 64, played roles in Men in black, caught, lost, Quantum leap, and Seinfeld (among many others) during his 50+ years as an actor in the film and television industry. But that’s his role as Uncle Rico, the brash and constantly scheming former football star in Napoleon Dynamite that fans now see him playing a key role in The white lotus most likely remember him.

