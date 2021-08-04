



Bollywood celebrities who own luxurious and super expensive Audi cars Highlights Filmmaker Karan Johar recently added the Audi A8 L to his garage The car costs around over Rs 1.5 crore There are several Bollywood celebrities who own luxurious Audi cars. Everything about a celebrity is always worth checking out. Whether it’s their look at the airport, their phone, their home, their vacation photos, details about their personal lives or their cars and bikes, fans are always eager to learn more and more about celebrities. from Bollywood. And all thanks to social media, fans’ wishes are being granted as well, as almost all celebrity news goes viral on the web. Speaking especially of cars, Bollywood celebrities have a range of luxurious and expensive models parked in their garages. From old cars to new models, Bollywood celebrities have high end cars under their name and love their share of automobiles. There is one particular brand of cars that celebrities are often spotted in and that is Audi. Often times, Bollywood celebrities are clicked into various Audi car models and they are both luxurious and very expensive. Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar brought the Audi A8 L, which would cost over Rs 1.5 crore! If you think he’s the only one spending a lot on an Audi car, read on as we are sharing a list of these celebrities with you. Bollywood celebrities who own luxurious and super expensive Audi cars Karan johar Looking at the list with the latest edition. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently bought the Audi A8 L. The car is actually priced at Rs 1.56 crore, which is the ex-showroom price. It is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine. The news was shared on Audi India’s official social media account. Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan owns the Audi A6, which costs over Rs 45 lakh. Powered by a 4.4-liter V8 engine, the 6 Series Convertible can travel up to 250 km / h. Salman khan In 2014, Salman brought home the Audi RS7. A 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine powers this car and generates 555 hp and 700 Nm of torque. At that time, the car had cost Salman Rs 1.28 crore. Salman also owns the Audi A8 L, which was priced at Rs 1.79 crore. He also owns the Audi Q7. Alia bhatt In 2015, actress Alia Bhatt bought her very first Audi and it was the Audi A6. It was Alia’s first car and its price was over Rs 45 lakh. Ranbir Kapoor Another Bollywood actor who owns a luxurious Audi car is Ranbir Kapoor. The actor owns not one but two Audi cars and they are Audi R8 and Audi A8 L. The red color Audi R8 costs Rs 2.72 crore. Take a look at other Bollywood celebrities and their beloved Audi cars Deepika Padukone: A8 L (Rs 1.18 crore) Shraddha Kapoor: Audi Q7 (starts at Rs 69.27 Lakh and goes up to Rs 81.18 Lakh) Katrina Kaif: Audi Q7 (Rs 80 lakhs) and Audi Q5 (Rs 55 lakhs) Saif Ali Khan: Audi R8 Spyder (around Rs 2.72 crore)

