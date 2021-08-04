Rashard Higgins proves he’s the real “Hollywood”





Rashard Higgins does not lack confidence as the Browns continue training camp. The Browns are in training camp and unless you’re a New York Giants fan (this poor Daniel Jones), there is usually not much to say during this time. These are mostly guys who look good in the exercises where they are supposed to look good. It is very little newsworthy. “So-and-so looked good today in the exercises.” Yeah, he’s supposed to. Fascinating stuff. So thank the football gods for Rashard Higgins. Higgins, who is third or fourth on the Browns depth chart depending on who you ask, has had a strong rebound year in 2020, replacing Odell Beckham. He’s packed so well that many believe his game, coupled with the roster’s young receivers, could see the Browns leave Beckham and not miss a thing. That may be true, considering the Browns played their best football without him last year. Part of the reason he’s been successful is his chemistry with Baker Mayfield, whom he is highly laudatory and gives a lot of credit to, telling reporters (via Dan Labbe from Cleveland.com) Tuesday; Want to hear your voice? Join the Factory Of Sadness team! Write for us! Me and Baker have a good connection with each other. This is my boy. We’re right here playing football in the backyard every now and then. His comeback year in 2020 also has a lot of people wanting to see more of Higgins, the man dubbed “Hollywood”. He has clearly demonstrated that he has what it takes to make plays, and he is well aware of it. He told reporters (via Dan Labbe from Cleveland.com); When you need a room, man, you call god, and then you can call me. Rashard Higgins’ bravado is why he’s the real Hollywood from AFC North You kind of have to be a big personality if you’re an NFL wide receiver. It’s like assuming all quarterbacks are leaders or all kickers have played football. Higgins has a great personality, but Browns fans can attest to the fact that Higgins has been supportive of him all the time. More than Cleveland browns This is why his nickname “Hollywood” is so apt for his style of play and the way he behaves. What makes him the only and true “Hollywood” of the AFC North. Sure, there could be a contender for the throne, but Higgins was instrumental in why the Browns made the playoffs last year and continues to be one of Mayfield’s best targets. The chemistry of the two men crackles because of his electricity. He has a trust he has in Higgins that is not the same as other pass catchers. Maybe it’s because Higgins and Mayfield seem like close friends, maybe they just like the same kind of trail to go. Who knows? What is clear is that there isn’t a single soul in AFC North who can claim a nickname more sincerely than Higgins. He even has the red carpet and his own paparazzi are waiting for him after every touchdown. Who else can say that?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://factoryofsadness.co/2021/08/03/browns-rashard-higgins-drops-quote-proves-hes-real-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos