Bollywood Boyz’s voice dissatisfaction with WWE Creative Wrestling News – WWE News, AEW News, Rumors, Spoilers, WWE SummerSlam 2021 Results





Posted By: Joe West on Aug 03, 2021



During an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Bollywood Boyz (Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra) spoke about the first time they met Triple H. Harv said this: We met Hunter [Triple H] and he believed that Bollywood characters could become a reality. He just said this in passing, and I literally packed my bags, moved to Mumbai, and went to Anupam Khers Drama School. I also worked with Akshay Kumar to learn modeling. I did all of this in hopes of making it to WWE. Gurv has spoken about the creation of WWE and seems less than impressed. There are only a number of times you can go knock on someone’s door or talk to the same writer about your ideas. After a while you leave, if they want to do it, they will. You know when you talk to someone how interested they really are. You can do whatever you can until you are blue in the face. Harv went on to talk about his hopes for Bollywood Boyz’s future. Bollywood has never really been represented on WWE TV or any wrestling program before. Sometimes you just throw and throw, but you don’t want to be boring either. Hopefully our time will come. So we always thought our characters were very unique, even though we could never really exploit that in WWE. At the end of the day, everything revolves around the presentation. Everything we did was on its own, but how do you present your ideas without the machine behind you?

Tags: #wwe #bollywood boyz

