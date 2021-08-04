DaBaby dropped from iHeart Radio Music, Austin City Limits Festivals – The Hollywood Reporter





Two other festivals have pulled DaBaby from their upcoming lineups, following the rapper’s second apologies for the homophobic statements he made on stage during his recent set at the Rolling Loud festival. The iHeart Radio Music Festival and the Austin City Limits Music Festival will no longer present the artist as part of their respective programs in 2021, Hollywood journalist confirmed. “DaBaby will no longer be performing on the daytime stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival,” an iHeartMedia representative confirmed. THR in a report. The Austin City Limits Music Festival confirmed that DaBaby was removed from its social media lineup Tuesday morning. The two add to a growing list of festivals that left the artist this week, starting with Lollapalooza on Sunday, and the Governors Ball and the Day N Vegas festival, both of which announced he had been pulled from their programming Monday. For Day N Vegas, DaBaby has been replaced by Roddy Ricch. “Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hatred or discrimination of any kind,” the Governors Ball said in a statement, which did not name the rapper but was posted on the festival’s Twitter account on Monday. morning. “We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to stand up for what is right. Together with you, we will continue to use our platform for good. DaBaby’s removal from the iHeartRadio Music Festival and Austin City Limits Music Festival artist lists follows the rapper’s lengthy Instagram apology, which was posted to his account on Monday. In it, he called for time to “grow, educate and learn” before people on social media “tear you down”. “I appreciate the many people who kindly came to see me, contacted me privately to offer me wisdom, education and resources. This is what I needed and it was received, ”he wrote. “Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV / AIDS and I know education about it is important. His Instagram apology was preceded by earlier and shorter Twitter apologies as well as an Instagram Live, in which the rapper said his gay fans did not have HIV / AIDS because they “had sex. class ”and that they are not“ bad guys ”or“ junkies ”. The artist’s many statements were prompted by his July 25 set at Rolling Loud, in which DaBaby asked fans shine their cell phone lights if they “don’t show up today with HIV / AIDS, one of those deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will kill you in two to three weeks.” Dua Lipa, who featured the rapper in her remix “Levitating”, and other prominent musicians like Questlove, Madonna and Elton John have spoken out and denounced the rapper’s homophobic comments. “I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with,” Lipa said in a Instagram post Monday. “I know my fans know where my heart is and that I am 100% with the LGTBQ community. We must unite to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV / AIDS.

