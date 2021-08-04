Sobhita Dhulipala is an Indian model, former Miss Earth India winner and film actress. She also appeared on the Kingfisher swimwear calendar in 2014. The model-turned-actress made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016 and rose to fame through her performance in the web series Made In Heaven. .

Sobhita Dhulipala turned the heat up in a sultry satin dress with a crossed back and plunging neckline. She is seen wearing a risky cutout dress with pelvic cuts and knotted details. the Made in paradise the actress is seen in a forest green halterneck dress as she flaunts her curves. She looks gorgeous with the smokey makeup and the bangs hairstyle. There is nothing she cannot do and no event that she does not sizzle.

After a successful modeling career, Sobhita entered the film industry and made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 Indian psychological thriller Anurag Kashyap. Raman Raghav 2.0 with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and Anuschka Sawhney. Its 2018 projects include Goodachari. Its 2019 release includes Moothon and The body, with Rishi Kapoor. The same year, she moved to the small screen and held leading roles in the drama series Made in paradise and the spy thriller series Blood bard. The former role propelled her to fame and earned her wide recognition.

