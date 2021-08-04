Marcia Nasatir has died: pioneering director of cinema dies at 95





Marcia Nasatir, a pioneering female executive and producer who made her way through male-dominated Hollywood, shattering conventions and a major glass ceiling, died Tuesday morning. She was 95 years old. In a career of premieres, Nasatir has worked for United Artists, Orion Pictures and Carson Productions, while producing titles like “The Big Chill” and “Vertical Limit”. In 1974, she became the first female vice president of production at a major Hollywood studio when she was chosen for the role at UA. . In his article, Nasatir helped develop film classics such as “Flight Over a Cuckoo’s Nest”, “Carrie”, “Apocalypse Now” and “Rocky”. “It was called ‘having a career’ at the time, not ‘going to work’,” Nasatir said in a 2018 interview with the San Antonio Current. ” I was lucky. I had parents who believed their children could accomplish whatever they wanted. I had the courage to say: “I want a career and I will work with men”. His route to Hollywood did not follow a straight line. She started in the publishing world in New York before going on to work as a literary agent, a job that took her across the country to Los Angeles. As the only female literary agent at the Ziegler agency, Nasatir has represented writers like William Goldman and Robert Towne, making a name for themselves. Nasatir left United Artists at the end of the 1970s, after company chief Arthur Krim, for Orion Pictures, the new company he founded in 1978, where she became production manager. She then moved on to Carson Productions, the production company of late-night host Johnny Carson, before becoming a freelance producer. Her credits as a producer include the war drama “Hamburger Hill” and “Ironweed,” a Depression-era drama starring Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep. “The Big Chill”, produced by Nasatir, is his most enduring film. The script for the drama about a group of college buddies reunited after a friend’s suicide landed on her desk while she was a senior executive at Carson Productions, and she persevered despite hesitation from other studios. “I was like, ‘If I can’t take this picture, I shouldn’t be in the movie business,'” Nasatir recalled in a 1998 interview with Weekly entertainment. “Because that’s what a script is meant to be.” The film was a box office success when it opened in 1983 and was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. In his later years, Nasatir and Lorenzo Semple Jr., writer and creator of the “Batman” television series, reviewed films on a YouTube channel called Coil Geezers. Her life in pictures inspired a 2016 documentary about her career titled “A Classy Broad”. Nasatir’s story was told in an engaging way by Anne Goursaud. The film received good reviews when it premiered, with Hollywood journalist praising it as a documentary which “should entertain and inspire a new generation of women who refuse to be hampered by the status quo. Robert King, who wrote the 2000 survival thriller “Vertical Limit” and produced the film alongside Nasatir, Martin Campbell and Lloyd Phillips, tweeted that she had “good taste.” Great sense of humor. “ Wonderful woman. She produced Vertical Limit for me. Good taste. Great sense of humor. https://t.co/GgPzRhEwfm – Robert King (@ RKing618) August 3, 2021 “Sorry to hear of the passing of Marcia Nasatir, a glass ceiling breaker, a creative force and simply a wonderful human being. RIP,” wrote producer Ira Deutchman. Sorry to hear of the passing of Marcia Nasatir, a glass ceiling breaker, a creative force and simply a wonderful human being. TO TEAR APART – Ira Deutchman (@nyindieguy) August 3, 2021 Melissa Silverstein, founder and editor of Women and Hollywood, called her a “pioneer”.

