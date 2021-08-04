TV Review – The Hollywood Reporter

I like to think that the first “real” episode of Cooking with Paris premiered on YouTube in January 2020, seven months before the heiress and influencer ditched her intimate documentary The real story of Paris Hilton On the platform.

In this video, Hilton teaches viewers how to prepare their lasagna, a hearty dish filled with layers of ground beef and ricotta separated by the thinnest Barilla leaves. Dressed in simple denim jeans and a black sweater embroidered with a sparkling cloud and rainbow, Hilton moves around the huge kitchen with surprising ease. She makes jokes, fumbles with various utensils and, in a voice devoid of its usual high pitch, talks about cooking with her mother when she was a child. She also shares her unique culinary tips and tricks. Hilton wasn’t a chef, but the video was good, honest, and quite refreshing; it got 5.1 million views.

Cooking with Paris The bottom line

Grumpy and contrived.

Broadcasting date : Wednesday August 4 (Netflix)

Hosted by: Paris Hilton

Executive producers: Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Rebecca Hertz, Paris Hilton



I suspect its popularity led to the vexing and frightening disaster which is the most recent iteration of Cooking with Paris, now on Netflix. Lacking the understated charm and authenticity of Parisian viewers learned through her documentary, the reality TV star featured here also doesn’t live up to the campiness that has made some of her previous endeavors, like Simple lifeguilty pleasures for some people. The show seems awkward, stagnant – like a teenager who’s got past his childish antics but can’t quite bring himself to embrace the inevitability of adulthood. His forced frivolity backfires on him, and instead of having fun, the business is inevitably melancholy. Maybe we know too much about the real Hilton – full of contradictions – to keep buying the deed.

The first seconds of the first episode are promising. Paris, in an extravagant pink dress and matching dazzling pink mask, stands in the cereal aisle of a grocery store, seriously looking at a box of Lucky Charms. Pop music plays in the background and golden light floods her body.

Suddenly the camera pulls back to reveal the entire installation: a film crew surrounds Hilton and a microphone hovers above her perfectly groomed blonde hair. Hilton, as we know, is nothing if not fabricated, and recognize that in the first few moments, the series is smarter than it ultimately is.

Hilton walks through the store, mispronouncing words like “brioche” (a tendency that becomes particularly embarrassing and offensive in the second episode, “Taco Night with Saweetie”, when she refuses to learn the pronunciation of cotija cheese or tomatillo. ) and asks an employee what chives look like and what to do with them. I even found it hard to smile at this artificial interaction, which seemed more illogical than anything else.

But I kept my hope because I didn’t think so Cooking with Paris was just about the meals. Her main draw is her glamorous star and her guests, like Kim Kardashian West, Saweetie, and Demi Lovato, who join Hilton in her massive and enviable kitchen to “help” her cook outrageous dishes. I expected me to feel Made from scratch, a Fuse series, in which celebrities cook a childhood dish while sharing personal anecdotes. Maybe Hilton would cook up some interesting plates, maybe they would have a story and the guests would divulge revealing details about their lives or offer moments of reflection. It was none of those things.

Each episode of Cooking with Paris has a theme, and the first is having breakfast with Hilton’s former assistant and close friend, Kardashian West. On the menu, inspired by Lucky Charms marshmallows, Frosted Flakes French toast and a bacon turkey frittata. As Hilton recites the agenda in voiceover, excerpts from a bowl of marshmallows set on a fuchsia pink blanket and Hilton’s cookbook – her cover featuring a diamond border and glittery stickers – quickly follow one another. . “Kim and I brought it all up from velor tracksuits to selfies,” Hilton says cheekily as a photo of Kardashian West and her four children flashes across the screen, followed by one of the duos in matching tracksuits. “We’re about to do the same for breakfast. “

They do not end up accomplishing this mission. On the contrary, the episode reinforces how insufferable some celebrities can be and how over the top the style and aesthetic of the show. Hilton claims to not get by in the kitchen (she asks what tongs are), an act that contradicts the narrative she presented in that first YouTube video of her kitchen. Kardashian West appears to be herself, which needs no further explanation. The couple cooks up their meal and almost burns the kitchen down in the process.

While there is a sense of camaraderie between the two – they’re old friends, after all – it’s not convincing enough to watch for 25 minutes. Maybe the producers know, and that’s why the episodes rely so much on gimmicks: catchy jazz tempos punctuating the conversations, one too many haircuts on Hilton’s fuchsia pink table where she opens the cookbook, whisk eggs and stroke a Frosted-Flake covered piece of toast etc.

Cooking with Paris could have succeeded as a show in which the meals are the conduit, not the product. Food is a tonic for relationships, facilitating gossip, confessions, and generally good conversations. There are glimpses of this in some of the five episodes I watched. (There are six episodes in the first season, each lasting about 30 minutes.) With Kardashian West, Hilton talks about wanting to have a baby and looks back on memories of the duo’s biggest celebratory days. In the fourth episode, “Italian Night with Demi Lovato”, Hilton tells the pop star, who uses pronouns, that they inspired her “to want to be vulnerable and to be truthful.” This opens up a conversation about the pressures of growing up in the spotlight and the expectations of being perfect.

It might be that Lovato and Hilton’s relationship feels genuine, or their energies match, but this episode, in which they try to whip up pink dumplings, seems the most useful. I wish I could say the same about the rest of the series.