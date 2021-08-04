Entertainment
Pioneering studio director was 95 – The Hollywood Reporter
Marcia Nasatir, the revolutionary studio director who smashed Hollywood’s glass ceiling in the 1970s and helped develop such remarkable films as Rocky, Go home and The big thrill, died on Tuesday. She was 95 years old.
Nasatir, who worked for United Artists, Orion Pictures and Johnny Carson’s production company and as an independent producer, has died at the Country House and Hospital of the Motion Picture & Television Fund, a source said Hollywood journalist.
In 1974, Nasatir was a literary agent representing screenwriters such as William Goldman, Robert Towne and Lorenzo Example Jr. and director Sydney Pollack when she was invited by United Artists senior vice-president Mike production Medavoy to join the studio as a story editor. She said she would, but only if she could be vice president.
“At the time, Americans’ views on women were starting to change, and I think the AU chief’s wife [Arthur Krim], Dr. Mathilde Cream, said, “That’s a good idea, Arthur,” so he said yes. ” Nasatir recalled in a 2013 essay that she wrote for THR‘s Problem of women in entertainment. “A woman had never been a production vice-president before, and he became known in other studios as’ Marcia Nasatir work.’ [Arthur would introduce me to people as ‘our woman vice president.’]
“It was an interesting place to work: I was always the only woman at meetings, except for a secretary, and when the men cursed, they apologized to me. I said, ‘Look, guys, I’ve heard those words before.’ “
At UA, Nasatir help Medavoy develop a list of films including Oscar winners for best picture Flight over a cuckoo’s nest (1975) and Rocky (1976); Go home (1978), another nominee for best picture; that of Robert Redford The three days of the condor (1975); Brian De Palma’s horror classic Carrie (1976); and Norman Jewison FIST (1978), with Rocky’Sylvester Stallone.
In 1978, Cream, Medavoy and three others left UA to form Orion Pictures. Andreas Albeck, the new studio director, refused to offer him Medavoy work, then let her go. Nasatir wound up in Orion as production vice-president but was never made a partner, as she had hoped.
Nasatir then headed to Carson Productions, where she was an executive producer on The big thrill (1983), yet another Oscar nominee for Best Picture. She noted that the project was rejected by all the studios in town.
Later, as an independent producer, Nasatir directed films such as the drama of the Vietnam War Burgers Hill (1987); Ironweed (1987), with Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep; action adventure Vertical limit (2000); and the artist’s documentary She (2013).
“I’ve always been a champion of tough movies that should be made”, Nasatir said in a 2016 documentary about his life, A wide chic.
Born and raised in San Antonio, Nasatir attended Thomas Jefferson High School, where she was co-editor of the school’s newspaper, The statement, and a member of the pep squad. She graduated in 1943 and then studied journalism at Northwestern University.
Nasatir moved to New York and in the 1960s worked as a secretary in a New York advertising agency. She was divorced and raising two children, and she didn’t like her job. “I didn’t need to watch Mad Men – I lived it, she said. “This is exactly the way [women] have been processed. “
Things got better when she became a secretary at Dell Books, where she read documents that were turned into movies. At Bantam Books, she helped spark the instant book publishing craze when she suggested the company print copies of the Warren Commission Report when it was released in 1964.
After the purchase of Bantam by National General Cinema in 1968, she became a story editor seeking to acquire properties that could be movies. She came to the West a year later to work for literary agent Evarts Ziegler; together they pushed to bring the 1971 novel by William Peter Blatty The Exorcist on the screen.
“Marcia was a very bright woman… well educated and could read” Chinese district screenwriter Towne said in A wide chic. “It was always nice to have him read everything you wrote.”
More recently she has watched films with The three days of the condor screenwriter Semple on the YouTube show Coil Geezers.
In a statement to THR, producer and former Academy president Sid Ganis called Nasatir “indomitable in every way” and noted that “in her 90s, she often jumped on a bus in Brentwood to take him to the Academy. screening evenings “.
Her sister is Rose Spector, who in 1993 became the first female judge elected to the Supreme Court of Texas.
Being in the movie business was “the best thing that ever happened to me,” she wrote in her THR test. “If I had been born 20 years later, I would have run a studio, which I would have liked. But I’m happy with this turn of events for me and happy to see other women carry the torch even further.
