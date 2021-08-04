Hollywood school project faces material shortage delays





The new multi-purpose hall under construction at Hollywood School will not be ready when classes resume in less than a month. Delays in obtaining construction materials have slowed down what has always been a tight construction schedule. Although the Hollywood School itself will open on time on August 25, the new multi-purpose hall will not be complete and ready for use until the end of September. By the time we open the school, there will be no more heavy equipment; we should be able to minimize disruption, District 96 Homeowners Representative Ramesh Nair told the school board at their July 21 meeting. The new Hollywood School playground, also under construction on land leased from the Hollywood Citizens Association, is expected to be completed by mid-September. The playground equipment is expected to arrive in late August and then needs to be installed, Nair said. In addition to the construction delay due to the scarcity of materials, the school district received another surprise in July when the Illinois Environmental Agency informed officials that there was an underground oil storage tank outside the buildings. school walls, next to the boiler room. Neither school district officials, the district owner’s representative nor the architect knew of the reservoir’s existence. There was no [school district] records of that over 70 years, Nair said. Nair added that the Illinois EPA was the only agency with information on the location of the tank and that a ground radar sweep of the area carried out on July 21 prior to the board meeting confirmed its existence. . It was used to store oil when the school was heated with oil, Nair said. So it’s just outside the basement and we actually found the pipe that was connected to it. Although the storage tank has not been used for decades, due to its age, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency considers it a leaky tank. This is really bad news for us, said Nair. Whether or not the tank is leaking will be confirmed when the district decides to remove it. To perform this work, the school district will need to obtain a permit from the EPA. Any contaminated soil the amount of which will not be known until crews begin to hand dig the area should be removed and disposed of in an EPA approved manner and replaced with clean backfill. The removal of the reservoir and the remediation of any contaminated soil will have to be carried out during the spring break 2022 or next summer, so the area will be cordoned off for the time being. The location of the storage tank will not affect the work of the multipurpose room. We’re going to get around that now, as it will delay construction, Nair said. It’s going to shut us down for months. < class="">

