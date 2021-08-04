Entertainment
Jenna Dewan says Channing Tatum’s remarks were ‘distorted’ as source says actor is a beloved father
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic; Kevin Winter / Getty
Jenna’s tip clarifies comments she made about her ex Channing tatumafter the birth of their daughter Everly, as a source tells PEOPLE that Tatum has done everything in his power to be there for his family.
The actress and dancer, 40, made headlines Monday for a conversation she had on the Dear Gaby podcast, in which she spoke about the difficulty of working and traveling after hosting Everly in 2013.
As she recalled, Tatum “was not available” for “most” due to her work schedule, leaving Dewan, “my doula and Evie to travel alone at six weeks”.
His words were picked up by the press. But in a statement shared on his social media pages Tuesday, Dewan countered, saying the conversation was “distorted.”
“It’s unfortunate that countless media outlets have taken an important conversation about a woman’s experience with postpartum issues and pulled quotes to make it look like I’m slamming my daughters’ dad, something I don’t. never would, ”Dewan wrote.
“As working parents we both faced challenges back then, but I’m only speaking for myself and not him,” she continued. “Anyone who actually listens to the interview, which I encourage everyone to do, will clearly see that my words have been twisted for clicks and for uttering bogus and salacious gossip with no regard for the people involved or the intended message. “
RELATED: Jenna Dewan Says Ex Channing Tatum “Wasn’t Available” For Weeks After Daughter Everly Was Born
A source close to Tatum told PEOPLE the actor also believes Dewan’s comments were misinterpreted.
The insider insists that Tatum, 41, ensured that Dewan and Everly, now 8, were taken care of after Dewan gave birth.
At the time, Tatum and Dewan were living in London where he was working on his film. Jupiter’s ancestry, explains the source. Six weeks later, Dewan then flew to Canada for her own project.
For the trip, Tatum chartered a private plane, according to the source, and rented a house in Vancouver for his family. (TMZ was the first to report the news.)
Channing tatum / instagram Channing Tatum and her daughter Everly
RELATED: Jenna Dewan enjoys having fun in the summer with children Everly, 8, and Callum, 16 months: “Love being at home”
Dewan who is also the mother of sons Rebellious callum michael, 17 months old, with fiance Steve kazee said monday Dear Gaby podcast that balancing motherhood and her job was “really tough” back then, as she was working “long hours” on set.
“I had him on set with me all the time. It was really tough,” Dewan said.
She also revealed that she had “a lot of postpartum anxiety” at the time.
“It was like I never stopped. You know, you wake up several times a night and work all day,” she recalls. “I was breastfeeding, pumping, partnerless, I mean, it was just crazy.”
RELATED VIDEO: Channing Tatum Has Message For Dads Girls: ‘Go Into Her World’
Never miss a story sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.
Dewan and Tatum were married for ten years before their divorce. She and Kazee have been together since 2018 and got engaged in February 2020.
As for her experience with her second child, Dewan recalled the time as being “so entrenched.”
“Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest and it was different,” she said of raising baby Callum with Kazee amid the pandemic of coronavirus.
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/jenna-dewan-says-channing-tatum-015746539.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]