Jenna Dewan says Channing Tatum’s remarks were ‘distorted’ as source says actor is a beloved father

Jenna’s tip clarifies comments she made about her ex Channing tatumafter the birth of their daughter Everly, as a source tells PEOPLE that Tatum has done everything in his power to be there for his family.

The actress and dancer, 40, made headlines Monday for a conversation she had on the Dear Gaby podcast, in which she spoke about the difficulty of working and traveling after hosting Everly in 2013.

As she recalled, Tatum “was not available” for “most” due to her work schedule, leaving Dewan, “my doula and Evie to travel alone at six weeks”.

His words were picked up by the press. But in a statement shared on his social media pages Tuesday, Dewan countered, saying the conversation was “distorted.”

“It’s unfortunate that countless media outlets have taken an important conversation about a woman’s experience with postpartum issues and pulled quotes to make it look like I’m slamming my daughters’ dad, something I don’t. never would, ”Dewan wrote.

“As working parents we both faced challenges back then, but I’m only speaking for myself and not him,” she continued. “Anyone who actually listens to the interview, which I encourage everyone to do, will clearly see that my words have been twisted for clicks and for uttering bogus and salacious gossip with no regard for the people involved or the intended message. “

A source close to Tatum told PEOPLE the actor also believes Dewan’s comments were misinterpreted.

The insider insists that Tatum, 41, ensured that Dewan and Everly, now 8, were taken care of after Dewan gave birth.

At the time, Tatum and Dewan were living in London where he was working on his film. Jupiter’s ancestry, explains the source. Six weeks later, Dewan then flew to Canada for her own project.

For the trip, Tatum chartered a private plane, according to the source, and rented a house in Vancouver for his family. (TMZ was the first to report the news.)

Channing tatum

Channing tatum / instagram Channing Tatum and her daughter Everly

Dewan who is also the mother of sons Rebellious callum michael, 17 months old, with fiance Steve kazee said monday Dear Gaby podcast that balancing motherhood and her job was “really tough” back then, as she was working “long hours” on set.

“I had him on set with me all the time. It was really tough,” Dewan said.

She also revealed that she had “a lot of postpartum anxiety” at the time.

“It was like I never stopped. You know, you wake up several times a night and work all day,” she recalls. “I was breastfeeding, pumping, partnerless, I mean, it was just crazy.”

Dewan and Tatum were married for ten years before their divorce. She and Kazee have been together since 2018 and got engaged in February 2020.

As for her experience with her second child, Dewan recalled the time as being “so entrenched.”

“Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest and it was different,” she said of raising baby Callum with Kazee amid the pandemic of coronavirus.