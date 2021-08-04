Rumored Blue Beetle film actor teases DCEU role with new image





Cobra Kai star Xolo Mariduea is taking to social media to confirm his involvement in the upcoming Blue Beetle movie for HBO Max.

Rumor Blue beetle Actor Xolo Mariduea teased his role in the upcoming film with new footage on his social media. The young actor made his debut with a leading role in the hit TV series Parenthood on NBC. Since 2018 he has played the role of Miguel Diaz in the hit series,Cobra Kai, a series derived from The Karate Kid trilogy.Cobra Kaihas been a critical and public success, recently earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. In February 2021, it was reported that a Blue beetle the film was developed withKings of the charming city director Angel Manuel Soto at the head of the project. The film is set to be one of many DC films that will air exclusively on HBO Max alongside Bat girl. News broke that Mariduea was in talks to star as Jaime Reyes, aka the Blue Beetle in the upcoming film on August 2, 2021, which was the date Warner Bros. hosted the premiere of DC’s comedic adaptation, The suicide squad. Related: Cobra Kai: Miguel & Sam’s Relationship Is Doomed, Why It’s A Good Thing These rumors took to a whole new level when Mariduea was spotted at the LA premiere of The suicide squad.Mariduea went on social media to show a photo of him and Blue beetleDirector Angel Manuel Soto at the premiere. He also responded to his high school’s Twitter post, Cathedral High LA, celebrating Mariduea’s getting the part, which is so far the first official word that he got the part. Check out the tweets below: Created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers and Cully Hammer, Jaime Reyes was featured in Infinite crisis # 3 in 2006, before becoming the Blue Beetle in Infinite crisis # 5.Although a relatively new character, he has become a fan favorite and has been featured in a number of DC character adaptations, including Smallville and Young justice. It seems fitting that Mariduea gets the role of Honest Trailers for Cobra Kai even shed light on the actor as a perfect fit for the Marvel hero Nova, who has a similar origin to Blue Beetle. The news of Mariduea as Blue Beetle in the Trades before being officially confirmed by the studio is similar to the stories of Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk or Oscar Issac as Moon Knight. Both actors were said to have been picked into the trades long before Disney and Marvel made an official announcement, though all obvious signs were that they were picked. Warner Bros. tends to confirm casting quickly, as they did with Sasha Callie as Supergirl or Leslie Grace as Batgirl. Mariduea’s social media almost confirms he has the role and with the production on Blue beetle Seeking to start in fall 2021, it’s likely that more casting news will arrive soon. Next: Every Upcoming & In Development DC Movie Source: Xolo Mariduea Shang-Chi’s evil Mandarin is a character deeper than people expect

