10 actors considered iconic supervillains

Choosing the perfect actor for each role is a crucial part of the making of any movie, but due to the high standards of comic book fans, choosing the right actors to play the icons of comic book pages is especially important. Super hero.

Since they’re generally right, it’s impossible to imagine anyone other than Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus or Jack Nicholson as Tim Burtons Joker. But these actors were rarely the first choice for the role. These stars were once in contention to play iconic supervillains.

ten Nicolas Cage as the Green Goblin

Nicolas Cage and the Green Goblin

With just the right amount of cartoonish supervillain, Willem Dafoe ended up being the perfect choice to play Norman Osborn in the initial Sam Raimis. Spider Man movie. But Dafoe was not the first choice.

According to The Guardian, the first choice for the movie Green Goblin in Raimis was Nicolas Cage, but he turned it down. John Malkovich was briefly tied up before Dafoe boarded.

9 Emma Roberts as Harley Quinn

Emma Roberts and Harley Quinn

Margot Robbies turns as Harley Quinn ended up being one of the few things in 2016 Suicide Squad it really worked. She has since grown into one of the DCEU’s most beloved characters, but she was not Warner Bros. first choice. for the role.

Emma Roberts was first offered the role, according to Business intern, but she turned it down due to her commitments to Ryan Murphys’ satirical horror series Scream queens on Renard.

8 Christopher Lee as magneto

Count Dooku and Magneto

According to The Guardian, Christopher Lee was shortlisted for the role of Magneto in the X Men series, but he lost against his the Lord of the Rings co-starring Ian McKellen. McKellen ended up dropping the park role, sharing impeccable chemistry with Patrick Stewarts Charles Xavier.

Lee would have made a great Magneto, but there was no shortage of villainous roles. Around the same time, he played Saruman in the aforementioned the Lord of the Rings trilogy and Count Dooku in the Star wars prequels.

7 Dustin Hoffman as the Penguin

Dustin Hoffman and the Penguin

With the possible exception of Burgess Meredith, no actor in Hollywood was better suited to the role of the Penguin than Danny DeVito. His stature, eccentricities and sense of humor made him perfect for the underground villain of Batman Returns.

However, according to E!, DeVito was just one name on a long list of possible casting choices. The studios’ first choice was the equally small Dustin Hoffman, but he turned it down.

6 Bryan Cranston as Lex Luthor

Walter White and Lex Luthor

Zack Snyder said Weekly entertainment that he originally planned to cast Jesse Eisenberg as Jimmy Olsen in Batman vs. Superman to surprise audiences with an early death scene, but ended up presenting it as an original choice for Lex Luthor. Before choosing Eisenberg, Snyder had a shortlist of candidates inside the box for Lex.

Snyder explained, We talked about the usual suspects [for Lex] than you would imagine; any actor who’s been bald, probably. Bryan Cranston would have been great, right? And by the way, he’s an incredible actor. Can you imagine how different the movie would be?

5 Christopher Walken as Doctor Octopus

Christopher Walken and Doctor Octopus

Alfred Molina was so well suited to the role of Doctor Octopus in Spider-man 2 that Marvel Studios didn’t even bother to recast the role for a new universe. Molina will reprise her role in Spider-Man: No Path Home, which will be released on December 17th.

But Molina said TV guide, Sam Raimi saw a whole bunch of character actors. It was me, Ed Harris, Chris Cooper and Christopher Walken.

4 Annette Bening as Catwoman

Annette Bening and Catwoman

According to Hollywood journalist, Annette Bening was the first choice to play Catwoman in Batman Returns. She even accepted the role and did some costume testing during pre-production.

However, fate has struck. Michelle Pfeiffer, who ended up getting the role (and making it iconic), explained, [Catwoman] was Annette Bening. Then she got pregnant. The rest is history.

3 Eddie Redmayne as Doctor Doom

Eddie Redmayne and Doctor Doom

Anyone who was considered for a role in the 2015s Fantastic and didn’t land the part essentially dodged a bullet, as the Josh Tranks reboot was grumbled by critics and bombed at the box office.

Toby Kebbell ended up playing Doctor Doom in the failed reboot (until they replaced him with a CG crash test dummy in Act three, that is), but according to a cast list. published by The Envelope, Eddie Redmayne, Sam Riley, and Domhnall Gleeson were all considered to be playing Doom.

2 Daniel Day-Lewis as General Zod

Daniel Day-Lewis and General Zod

In an interview with MTV News earlier this year, Zack Snyder confirmed he tried to cast multiple Daniel Day-Lewis Oscars as General Zod in Steel man: Yes, we talked. We had hoped that Daniel Day-Lewis would be interested in the film.

Day-Lewis is notoriously picky about the roles he takes on, waiting for something iconic like Daniel Plainview or Abraham Lincoln to come along, and he’s been retired since 2017. Phantom wire, so all hope of seeing him in a cloak was dashed.

1 David Bowie as the Joker

David Bowie and the Joker

Jack Nicholson ended up bringing the perfect balance of manic hilarity and edgy psychopathy to Tim Burtons’ Clown Prince of Crime. Batman, but before he was cast, the producers considered a bunch of big names for the role.

In a 1989 interview published in Cinefantastique, screenwriter Sam Hamm said that David Bowie, Tim Curry, Ray Liotta, John Lithgow and James Woods were all considered to be playing the Joker before Nicholson was chosen.

