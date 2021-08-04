Actor Kim Yong-gun, 75, allegedly forced his girlfriend, 36, to have an abortion, Entertainment News & Top Stories





SEOUL Veteran South Korean actor Kim Yong-gun, 75, has been sued by his girlfriend, who is 39 years younger, after he allegedly tried to force her to have an abortion. According to the South Korean news portal Dispatch, Kim first met the anonymous woman at a party in 2008, when he was 62 and 23. Kim, who has been divorced since 1996, stayed with her for 13 years. In March of this year, she told him that she was pregnant with her child. Kim is said to have expressed hope that he will be able to have an abortion, saying he would not be able to care for the child due to his advanced age. The woman was angry that she had to terminate her pregnancy after being her secret lover for 13 years and called him “selfish and irresponsible”. She sued him on July 24 for allegedly coercing her into having an abortion. Kim recently starred on the reality show Grandpas Over Flowers (2013-2018) and is the father of actors Ha Jung-woo, 43, and Cha Hyun-woo, 41. Ha, real name Kim Sung-hoon, is known to have starred in films such as The Handmaiden (2016) and Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds (2017). Elder Kim responded to the Dispatch report on Monday. He said through his lawyer that he was anxious when he learned of his girlfriend’s pregnancy and could have raised his voice unintentionally trying to persuade her and caused the misunderstanding. He reportedly changed his mind in May and wanted to support her decision to give birth to the child, but had not been able to contact her since May 21 because she had blocked his number. He added that he had told his two sons about it and that they had given him their blessings. Her two sons declined to comment when approached by the media.

