Despite a raging anti-Bollywood stance, “Mimi” is Kriti’s highest rated solo film.
August 04, 2021: Despite the rampant anti-Bollywood stance, “Mimi” is Kriti’s highest rated solo film
For more than a year, Internet users have castigated Bollywood stars and called for a boycott of their films because of their silence in Sushant Singh Rajputthe case of death. This resulted in disappointing ratings from their films on IMDb. But, the last of Sanon, Mimi, emerged victorious from this anti-Bollywood stance, receiving excellent reviews. Director Laxman Utekar is currently scoring 8.2 / 10 on IMDb, the highest of Sanon’s career.
Calculation of the numbers: none of the Hindi films of 2021 come close to the ratings of “Mimi”
Coming to statistics, Mimi proudly stands at 8.2 / 10 out of over 18,000 votes. Almost 2K users have left rave reviews on the platform. For comparison, previous major Bollywood offerings have been Roohi (4.3 / 10), Saina (4.2 / 10), Bombay Saga (6/10), Haseen Dillruba (6.9 / 10), and the disastrous Radhe: your most wanted Bhai (1.8 / 10). Among I sayprojects of Mahesh Babu, telugu thriller directed by Mahesh Babu 1: Nenokkadine (8.1 / 10) is the closest.
Trend: Internet users deemed Bollywood unworthy of inspiring young people
The ratings in this digital version are a welcome surprise, given every other day, Bollywood is under attack on the Internet. Whereas before the artists’ connection to drugs was the problem, now explicit content in the name of entertainment was the center of attention. Raj kundrathe arrest of and the recent domestic violence case filed against the singer Yo Yo Honey Singh had people pissed off.
Release: Manufacturers were forced to move the release forward, but things went well
Hindi adaptation of award-winning Marathi film by Samruddhi Porey Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, Mimi released on Netflix and JioCinema on July 26, four days before its scheduled exit. Reports of leaked hacking sites prompted manufacturers to advance the former, but good news awaited them. Give your best career performance, I say advanced social comedy, with laudable help from Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar.
Reception: “Mimi” also reportedly worked in theaters, business analysts say
Internet users loved the sentimental moments as well as the way the subject of surrogacy was treated. Since he was a family artist, they all watched him together and praised him. According to business analysts, Mimi Would have been a dormant success if he had come out in theaters, getting an average opening on Day 1, then scoring considerably from Day 2. His universal appeal would have worked wonders.
Fact: Sanon is now one of the most bankable actresses
Sanon, who put on 15 kilos to authentically play a pregnant woman, is said to have become one of Bollywood’s most bankable actresses, after directing Mimi to succeed. According to the portals, the Dilwale the actress’ name now comes just after Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Path to follow!
