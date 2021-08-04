Emotional scenes from Bollywood movies from 2010 to 2020





If there is one recipe that Bollywood has been able to perfect over the years, it is that of a good emotional scene. You might be watching a thriller, comedy, or even a coming-of-age movie, but trust the writers to squeeze you in a bit. rona-dhona at the end of it. It’s no wonder that in the 2010s, along with diving into more serious storylines, like a better portrayal of the LGBTQIA + community and mental illness, mainstream films had more rips than we do. honestly expected. Since we haven’t had a good crying session in a while, we are adding the following titles to our playlists. 1. Naina confronts Bunny in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, this scene is electric. Cleverly scripted and playing largely on the offscreen equation shared by the two protagonists, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, the sequence demands all the attention and a pile of problems to wipe away the tears. How can you still make this bunny? Credit: Giphy / Série T

2. Imran apologizing to Arjun by Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara The first time around, Imran (Farhan Akhtar) is dishonest with his apologies. Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) calls him and Imran wonders where he went wrong. The second time around, when he apologizes and Gulzar Saab’s poems are being told in the background, you feel your tears swell. It is honest, genuine and upsetting. Credit: Giphy / Hrithik Roshan

3. Confrontation scene at the end of Highway A powerful film from start to finish, this climactic scene is a turning point in the plot with a strong message delivered by Alias’ brilliant acting. Imtiaz Ali steals the show with his talents as a director. Credit: Giphy / Série T

4. The final of Kapoor and son The last 15 minutes of this film are a real game-changer. Rahuls (Fawad Khan) confrontation with his mother who shatters his image of being the perfect son for him upon finding out about his father’s affair, there is not a single blow that does not convey the frenzy inherent in the situation . We need Yash Raj Films to invest in more such films. Credit: Giphy / BollywoodLife

5. Rani leaving Vijay at the end of Queen At the end of this coming of age movie, it’s Ranis (Kangana Ranaut) ‘s final date with Vijay (Rajkummar Rao) in Paris with Amit Trivedis Kinaare that will leave you inspired but with a strong side of tears. We loved Kangana’s performance in the movie as a shy but fiery Rani. Credit: YouTube / T-Series Main image credit: Window Seat Films + Yash Raj Films

