BillionAir Carter | Childhood actor turned recording artist here to spread that GOOD GOOD – Flaunt Magazine
You are a childhood actor, in which films were you?
i was in Santa Claus 2, Black Knight, Kingdom come. I have been in stupid commercials. I was on Meet the Browns. I was one of the hostesses on the red carpet with Wendy Williams at the Soul Train Awards. I did a lot of different things here and there. Entertainment is in me, I have to entertain.
How long have you been in the limelight?
I started in ’94, been in SAG-AFTRA for ’95. Dude, I’ve been playing for so long.
Being so young, how did you get those great movies?
It’s crazy: the demonstration. It was when I was almost 10 years old. I was manifesting roles in the movies at the time, I didn’t even know it! I was driving in front with my mom, I remember it like it was yesterday. I said, mom, I wanna be in the movies. She said, Ask God. Weeks later, I’m doing back to back: Santa, Dark Knight, Kingdom Come. I do voice over in movies, I always get residue from everything. Every time the movies are played I get money.
Santa Claus 2, this whole football scene with the kids is my voice. My voice is in there. When it happened my mom said See, now you have to be more specific. You said you wanted to be in the movies, but you didn’t say you wanted your face in the movies. My mom is one of my biggest plugs. My mom went to UCLA, she was pregnant with me there. She was one of the original authors of NoMo newspaper, one of the biggest newspapers of the time. This is where I get my writing from, from her. Shes my biggest take for sure, definitely.
When did you realize you wanted to make music?
My brother wanted to make beats, he was already interested in it. My uncle Buster, who is a great gospel writer and producer, he did it all Prince of Egypt ssound track. The Motown family, his uncle was Norman Whitfield. He wrote a lot with The Temptations Papa Was A Rolling Stone, big Motown stuff. I said Unc, I got this bread. I want to spend 10 bands to buy this music equipment, I need your help. Since my brother Mark wants to make beats, shit, I’m gonna rap on it. I know I can do better than what’s going on now.
I know I have to put in marketing, fuck it, let me take a risk and do it full blast. I still needed to entertain, that’s me. I had not played or played a celebrity basketball game. Damn, a part is missing because I’ve been doing this for so long. It’s crazy because my brother isn’t even doing beats right now, I was the one who always kept going. But I helped him get into his entrepreneurial race, which means the world to me. So damn it, let me make some music. Much of the shit is really weak, I can definitely get in with a change in my own way. I know I have the look and all the elements to take over and elevate myself. Damn, let me do it. Were here now.
