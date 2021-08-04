Sony Pictures quarterly profit jumps to $ 233 million – The Hollywood Reporter





Sony Pictures saw its fiscal first quarter profit fall to $ 232.7 million (25.4 billion yen), down 6% from the same period a year ago, when profit was $ 247 million (27 billion yen). Sony Corp. announced its results from April to June on Wednesday at its headquarters in Tokyo. The Japanese conglomerate attributed the decline in profits at the pictures division – which covers films, network television and series production – to rising production costs and lower sales of the studio’s television productions – although that he said that the sales of his films had increased slightly. Sony Pictures’ revenue climbed $ 245 million in the quarter to $ 1.87 billion, a 15% year-over-year increase. Looking ahead, Sony Pictures has revised its full-year 2021 profit forecast upward. The company now expects $ 825 million (90 billion yen) in profits from the Pictures division, up from 760 , $ 8 million (83 billion yen) that it had announced in April. Total studio profits in 2020 were 79.9 billion yen (or $ 762 million at last year’s exchange rates). The forecast adjustment reflects higher than expected license sales of its films and TV series, Sony said. The studio insisted in its profit appeal to point out that the North American movie theater box office has recovered to a level of around 45% to 50% of its profit potential before the pandemic, but it remains unclear. when theatrical sales could reach a level before. considered “normal”. Sony Pictures movie titles generated $ 169 million in total worldwide box office revenue in the quarter, through releases including, Impie, Here today and Peter Rabbit 2: The Fugue. The company said it would continue to pursue a “flexible strategy” for its films, awaiting the postponed theatrical release of some big pillars, while selling others to streaming platforms to maximize short-term revenue. . The studio’s highly anticipated superhero sequel, Venom: let there be carnage, for example, has been moved from its original June 25 release date to the end of September, while the animated musical film Vivo was sold to Netflix for a streaming release on August 6, just like Cinderella for release September 3 on Amazon Prime Video. At the group level, Sony Corp. reported a 26.3% increase in first-quarter profit, benefiting from a somewhat smaller-than-expected drop in pandemic-fueled demand for its PlayStation 5 gaming products. Operating profit for the quarter reached $ 2.57 billion (280.1 billion yen), up from 221.7 billion yen last year. Sony Corp has raised its overall profit forecast for the full year through March 2022 to $ 8.98 (980 billion yen) from $ 8.53 (930 billion yen). Sony’s entertainment sales were particularly strong in the music group, where profits soared 56%, from $ 326 million (35.6 billion yen) in the first quarter of 2020 to $ 508 million ( 55.4 billion yen) during the period of this year. The company noted an increase in streaming revenue as the main driver of the group’s profits. More soon…

