Bollywood celebrities hail Lovlina Borgohains’ bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics: we are all so proud of you
Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate the Indian boxer on Wednesday Lovlina Borgohain on her bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The 23-year-old lost her semifinal fight to defending world champion Busenaz Srmeneli of Turkey 5-0 in the women’s 69 kg category. Assam’s first Olympic medalist and India’s only boxing medalist at the Tokyo Olympics were applauded by the whole nation.
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared Lovlinas’ photo on her Instagram Story, adding a heart and five emojis. Deepika Padukone also congratulated the athletic champion by sharing a creation with Lovlina depicting the Queen in a card game. Family Man actor Samantha Prabhu also shared the news, adding a dancer GIF to Insta’s story.
Abhishek Bachchan, who is an avid sportsman himself, took to Twitter to congratulate the boxer. The Manmarziyaan actor shared: Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for winning bronze at your first Olympics! Were all so proud of you #TokyoOlympics. @WeAreTeamIndia.
Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai to win bronze at your first Olympic Games! We are all so proud of you #TokyoOlympics @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/NG0EqQ0Q5H
Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 4, 2021
Calling it a great achievement, Randeep Hooda posted on Twitter, Great achievement #Lovlina .. the whole country is proud of you for winning #boxing # Olympics2020 #Olympics bronze.
Super achievement #Lovlina .. the whole country is proud of you for bringing the bronze #boxing #Olympic Games2020 #Olympic Games pic.twitter.com/9MwTlAE8Nz
Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 4, 2021
Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly also posted a tweet explaining how Lovlina Borgohain made the country proud. Congratulations @lovlinaborgohai for making us all proud! #TeamIndia # Tokyo2020 #LovlinaBorgohain # Cheer4India, Nivin wrote.
Congratulations @lovlinaborgohai to make us all proud! #TeamIndia # Tokyo2020 #LovlinaBorgohain # Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/zN9skbc5sS
Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) August 4, 2021
Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) August 4, 2021
Sincere congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai! So proud to see you on this podium #Women’s power #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/wMtaxFzfIf
Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) August 4, 2021
What a stellar performance !!
You are an inspiration to many #lovlinaborgohai !! Your Bronze in Boxing on your first Olympic participation is equal to the GOLD # Cheer4India # Tokyo2020 #Bronze #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/V70KiF2QR3
Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) August 4, 2021
Even though Lovlina Borgohain was dominated, she became the second Indian boxer with an Olympic bronze medal after Mary Kom at the London Games in 2012.
Lovlinas’ bronze medal brings India’s medal total to three after Mirabai Chanus’ bronze in women’s weightlifting on July 24 and PV Sindhus in ladies’ badminton singles on August 1.
