I take no stress, jab hoga tab hoga, says Farah Khan | Bollywood





Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan thinks there is no point in getting into this current phase and that it should be taken slowly. It has been an extremely trying and difficult time for people across the globe. People who say they enjoyed the lockdown must have one (laughs). However, you are comfortable, no one likes to sit at home with so much uncertainty and anxiety. I’m not complaining because life has been kind to me, but when you don’t know what’s going to happen next, it stresses you out as a mom and as a professional, says the director. Khan was ready to roll out his next project when things were postponed and the film couldn’t continue on the floors. The filmmaker adds: A lot of work has been hampered. I was supposed to start my film last year but it was late. Today when I look back I think achaa hua nai chalu hui, warna atak jaati. But then, this pandemic taught me a lesson and I hope that it is also for others. Things happen when they have to happen and without knowing it we are wasting our lives racing in the mad rush. After the lockdown, Khan believes it is too early to launch any new projects, as the film industry has a lot of backlogs to clear first. When the two-year backlog of films finally sees the release, tab mauhol thoda acha hoga, then only things will appear for all of us. Planning is in full swing for my next one and things are underway, but I am taking no stress, jab hoga tab hoga. Khan is back to judging a reality show and finds it exciting to go back to work. It’s a fun and comedic show, and I love to finally be back on sets after all these months I’ve been shooting for. Comedy factory. I love to laugh and make others laugh too in these difficult times.

