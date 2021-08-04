Bollywood: Discovery + announces content lineup for India with Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan







Sarah Ali Khan

Image Credit: IANS

Streamer Discovery + unveiled its new lineup for India on Wednesday, featuring shows like Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan, the second season of Star vs Food and the Indian adaptation of Say Yes To The Dress. The second season of the food show Star vs Food, produced by Endemol India, will feature Bollywood personalities like Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi and rapper Badshah, among others. The second season of Star vs Food, in collaboration with Korea Tourism, will see celebrities take on the challenge of preparing a meal for their loved ones. Anil Kapoor.

Image credit: AFP

On Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan, Love star Aaj Kal will be seen in action with the Veerangana Force in Assam. Audiences will be able to see her in a never-before-seen avatar performing extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force, India’s first female commando unit to tackle growing crime against women in the state, read a statement from the streamer. According to the streamer, the American reality TV series Say Yes to the Dress will be tailored for the Indian audience, giving brides a unique opportunity in finding their perfect wedding dress. The show has been adapted into an eight-part series and will follow the lives of 16 brides-to-be. Online auditions for the show have begun. The show produced by ABP Studios offers audiences an exceptional chance to experience the glitz and glamor of it all, as famous stylists try to make the elusive dress say yes, while making it an intimate, poignant and memorable experience for everyone. the public, the statement read. Discovery Plus has also launched its original Money Mafia series. Produced by Chandra Talkies, the series aims to document India’s biggest scams. The series began airing on Wednesday and takes an in-depth look at some of the biggest financial scams the country has ever seen from the perspective of victims and perpetrators, Discovery Plus said. Megha Tata, Managing Director – South Asia at Discovery Inc, said the streaming services content list demonstrates her determination to bring our audiences original, vibrant, daring and unexpected stories. By integrating personalities from different backgrounds like sports, Bollywood, music and comedy among others, we have made a conscious effort to broaden our reach and engage with a new audience. We aim to use our platform as a way to connect people through the art of storytelling and programming ranging from documentaries to reality shows has something to enjoy for every generation, further strengthening our family, our facts and our fun premises, Tata said. Kapoor said cooking a meal for loved ones in Star vs Food was a lot harder than taking action. Star vs Food S2 confronted me with the challenge of cooking a delicious meal for my loved ones and I have to say it was a lot harder task than taking action. Without a doubt, it has been an exhilarating experience and I can’t wait to make my family proud with this new notch in my belt, the actor said.

