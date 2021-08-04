5 Bollywood movies where prosthetic makeup worked wonders and gave actors a fantastic transformation





Lara Dutta (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP via Getty Images) By: Murtuza Nullwala To get into a character’s shoes, actors have to do a lot of things. It is not only the acting, but even the look of the actor matters a lot to enhance performance. Well, Bollywood filmmakers have experimented a lot when it comes to the look of actors in their films. Sometimes they are successful and sometimes they are not. But, today, let’s take a look at the list of movies where prosthetic makeup worked wonders and gave actors a fantastic transformation. On Amitabh Bachchan In the 2009 version On, Amitabh Bachchan, 66, played a 12-year-old boy with a rare genetic condition called progeria. Well, On was a wonderful movie, but one thing that caught everyone’s attention in the movie was the Big B makeup. Cursed 2 – Hrithik Roshan In Cursed 2 (2006), Hrithik Roshan played the role of a thief who used to don different avatars and steal. From a queen to a model to an old man, the actor has been seen wearing different looks in the film, and Hrithik wears all avatars perfectly. Bobby jasoos Vidya Balan The star of Vidya Balan Bobby jasoos received mixed reviews and unfortunately didn’t do well at the box office. However, we can’t ignore the efforts the directors put into creating Vidya’s various looks in the film. The actress donned the looks of a TV producer, beggar, astrologer and others. Raabta Rajkummar rao Rajkummar Rao was part of Dinesh Vijans Raabta which starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Rao made an appearance in the film and played the role of Muwwaqqil. His look in the movie was amazing, and not even for a second you could tell it was Rajkummar Rao. The lower end of the bell Lara dutta Tuesday (03), the trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer The lower end of the bell was released and the show thief was Lara Dutta. The actress will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In the trailer, people couldn’t recognize Lara because the makeup was so perfect. We now look forward to seeing the actress on the big screen in The lower end of the bell.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.easterneye.biz/5-bollywood-films-where-prosthetic-makeup-did-wonders-and-gave-a-fantastic-transformation-to-actors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos