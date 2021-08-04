Ariana Grande to win over “$ 20 million” for virtual Fortnite concert | Entertainment





Ariana Grande has reportedly grossed over $ 20 million ($ 14.4 million) for her virtual in-game concert on ‘Fortnite’. The hitmaker ‘Thank U, Next’ will perform songs as part of the ‘Rift Tour’, which kicks off on Friday (06.08.21). A trailer released earlier this week shows her skin, which players will be able to purchase, with her signature high ponytail. The game’s official Twitter page tweeted, “Sorry, Ariana is coming! “Fortnite Presents the Rift Tour with @ArianaGrande kicks off August 6 at 6 p.m. ET #RiftTour.” And, according to Forbes, artists who play virtual concerts for “Fortnite” are enjoying increased merchandise sales. The publication reports that Travis Scott won $ 20 million (14.4 million) in merch in 2020, considerably more than his IRL ‘Astroworld’ tour, and the 28-year-old megastar is sure to change a similar amount, if not more. Meanwhile, the Grammy winner is encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The “God is a Woman” hitmaker took to Instagram this weekend to offer a gentle reminder to those not yet vaccinated against the virus, as she also provided links to information on the Delta variant which is currently spreading in the United States having already been found in many countries including the United Kingdom. Next to a photo of her wearing a mask, she wrote: vaxxed n masked. This is your sweet reminder to get vaccinated if you are eligible. this thing is not over yet! share information because I care and if I can I would like to help anyone who is hesitant or curious to make their decision. this delta variant is very new and since the data is changing all the time it’s hard to find any links for you to stay in the know but so far … we know it spreads much easier compared to previous variants. most of the spread is among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates! and yes although you can still get it by being vaccinated, the vaccine helps protect against serious illness, hospitalization and death! all the great things to be protected from in my book. oh and if you’ve ever fallen ill with COVID-19, you should ALWAYS get the vaccine! (sic) The “Dangerous Woman” singer then insisted that people could save a life or two by getting the vaccine, as it could help protect those who cannot get the vaccine. She added: Please and rest assured why getting vaxxed is the move. save a life or two. who knows. (sic)

