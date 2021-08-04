Kareena Kapoor reacts to Saba Ali Khan’s post, after a fan said she may have been ignoring him. See here | Bollywood





Kareena Kapoor reacted to a photo of her son, Taimur, shared by her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan. A fan recently pointed out to Saba that Kareena never recognizes her social media posts, to which she replied that she liked her “bhabhi.” On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor reposted Saba’s image from Taimur and also tagged her on Instagram Stories. In his original message, Saba Ali Khan had written in the caption: “My Jaaaaaaan !! Tim. Wearing a blue shirt offered by buajaan .. it’s me! I love to spoil the children! And I love them see more dressed! “ Last month, a fan pointed out that Saba continued to share family photos on social media, but Kareena did not respond to any of them. Kareena kbhi aapka comments ka response tak nahi karti or aap uski photos post karti rehti eh (Kareena Kapoor doesn’t even respond to your comments and you keep posting photos of her). Saba replied, @almirah_rj bec i love my bhabi 🙂 Be true to yourself. A screenshot of Kareena Kapoor’s cover of Saba Ali Khan’s photo. Saba, sister of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, uses Instagram to share photos from the family album. Recently, she started claiming copyright in the photos and even watermarked them with her name. She got mad at a fanpage who posted a photo of her niece Sara Ali Khan without giving her due credit. She wrote: “Very bad form to use my original photo and use it as another account. I will not share photos of Sara’s baby in the future. I am demanding a retraction.” Read also: Saba Ali Khan reacts by claiming that her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor never answers her: I love my bhabi Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son earlier this year. Although they were careful not to reveal his face to the public, his name – Jeh – was revealed by his grandfather Randhir Kapoor a few weeks ago. Kareena and Saif decided not to expose Jeh to the media, given the backlash and scrutiny they had to undergo after Taimur was born.

