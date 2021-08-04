Nicholas Hoult to play Renfield | Entertainment





Nicholas Hoult will play the lead role in “Renfield”. Universal’s film about the familiar henchman of horror legend Draculas had some setbacks with director Dexter Fletcher leaving the project. However, in April it was reported that Chris McKay had been asked to take over the leadership role. And now Deadline is reporting that the “About a Boy” star has stepped into the film as the insane asylum inmate who appears in Bram Stoker’s 1897 gothic horror novel, “Dracula.” . The film is based on a screenplay by Ryan Ridley and will be produced by the Skybound Entertainments film crew, which includes Robert Kirkman [‘Walking Dead’] – who created the original screenplay – as well as David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. Plot details remain a well-kept secret for now, although it is believed that the next film will be set in this day and age, rather than being a period piece. Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Nicholas is in final talks to join the cast of “The Menu”. The 31-year-old actor is set to join Anya Taylor-Joy, 25, and Ralph Fiennes, 58, in the upcoming black comedy for Searchlight. Mark Mylod, who was instrumental in the success of the acclaimed television series “Succession”, is directing the film with Adam McKay producing through his Hyperobject Industries banner with Betsy Koch. The film is a dark, comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric food culture that focuses on a young couple who visit a restaurant on a remote island where a famous chef has prepared a lavish menu and shocking surprises. Anya will play the part of half the couple with Ralph playing the role of the chef. Will Tracy and Seth Reiss wrote the screenplay with DanTram Nguyen and Zahra Phillips overseeing the project for the studio. Nicholas recently starred in “Those Who Wish Me Dead”, an American neo-western action thriller.

