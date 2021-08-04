Authorities Announce Next Round of Winners of Daily $ 50,000 Michigan Vaccine Sweepstakes





Another round of cash prize winners in Michigan’s COVID vaccine raffle is announced Wednesday morning. Watch live at 10:30 am in the video player above. If you are having trouble viewing the feed, click here. Members of the Small Business Association of Michigan and the Protect Michigan Commission Announce Next Round of MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes Winners. The individuals are the winners of $ 50,000 in daily draws and were selected on July 14 and 18-22. A d The July 14 winner was not announced in the last round of the winnersbecause the paperwork was not processed at that time. Officials say that since the campaign began in early July, COVID vaccinations in Michigan have increased weekly. The following data from Michigan officials shows an increase in injections given during the month of July: July 4 July 10 : 28,770 first doses administered

July 11-July 17 : 30,502 first doses administered

July 18-July 24 : 35,952 first doses administered

July 25-July 31: 41 150 first doses administered More than 2.4 million Michigan residents are believed to have entered the vaccine raffle, which officially ended on August 3. Nearly 105,000 young Michigan residents entered the raffle scholarship draws, officials said. Michigan COVID Vaccine Prize Draw: Who can participate, how to register, price list, all the details A d The governor announced the raffle in June to get Michigan residents to get vaccinated against the virus this summer, with the goal of immunizing at least 70% of the state’s population. Since August 3, 63.8% of Michigan residents aged 16 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, while 55.8% of this age group are considered fully vaccinated.

